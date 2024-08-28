Embrace AI to address societal and economic challenges - Prof Achanga

Prof Pius Coxwell Achanga, Vice-Chancellor of Mountains of the Moon University, has called on academia and the public to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science to tackle emerging societal challenges.

Speaking at a Data Science Training and Workshop hosted by the university in Fort Portal City, which saw participation from over 20 academic institutions on August 27, Prof Achanga said communities need to adopt AI technologies to improve their lives.

"Communities face various challenges, such as climate change, which has led to flooding in districts like Ntoroko and Kasese, impacting agricultural production. Farmers struggle to predict rainfall patterns. We have data on farmers, but we need scientists to analyze this information to develop systems that can address these issues," Prof Achanga said.

He explained that AI systems in agriculture should be developed to help farmers predict weather patterns, aiding in planting and harvesting decisions to optimize production cycles.

"Artificial intelligence is here to stay. It should not be seen as a threat to jobs but embraced for the opportunities it provides to solve pressing problems," he said.

Prof Achanga added, “Data science should serve as a resource to help humanity address and resolve issues by leveraging principles from mathematics, statistics, AI, and computer engineering to analyze large datasets and answer critical questions.”

Fort Portal City Central legislator, Mr Alex Ruhunda, said AI can help businesses expand beyond local boundaries by digitizing operations and creating customer networks beyond immediate geographical limits.

"AI offers a significant advantage for businesses, especially in tourism. Proper use of AI can enhance websites with valuable information and increase tourist visits," he said.

Dr Waiswa William, a senior lecturer at Mbarara University of Science and Technology, urged the harnessing of AI for Uganda’s socio-economic development to address various technological challenges.