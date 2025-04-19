Embrace financial literacy to achieve independence, Ayota tells students

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has launched its Career Expo 2025 at Uganda Christian University (UCU), focusing on financial literacy and smart money moves.

NSSF Executive Director, Patrick Ayota, urged university students to embrace financial literacy to achieve independence.

"Data from the fund shows that those who begin their savings journey early are more likely to save consistently and in greater amounts," Ayota said.

He also emphasized the importance of developing strong work habits, such as time management and reliability.

"These traits will set you apart in the workplace and contribute to your overall success," he added.

ABSA Bank Uganda's Interim Managing Director, David Wandera, stressed the need for young people to cultivate a culture of saving and living within their means.

"In today's challenging economic climate, understanding the basics of financial planning and managing your money is crucial," Wandera said. "You must take charge of your financial future—saving, investing, and budgeting wisely will be key to your long-term success."

The expo, themed "Financial Literacy, Smart Money Moves," aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to manage their finances effectively and succeed in a competitive employment landscape.

UCU's Dean of Students, Michael Kisenyi, noted that the expo provides students with an opportunity to gain knowledge about financial planning and develop critical career skills.