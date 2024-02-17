Embrace technology to navigate evolving job market, graduates told

Security minister Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi has asked graduates to embrace the ongoing technological advancements in the digital age to compete in the evolving job market.

"All graduates need to be prepared and seize the opportunities available, overcoming obstacles that may arise, especially in domains like artificial intelligence, where the digital era has created new avenues for development and innovation," Maj Gen Muhwezi said on Saturday during the 19th graduation of Uganda Pentecostal University in Fort Portal City.

A total of 382 students graduated at a ceremony themed "Embracing the Digital Age: Navigating Tomorrow's Frontiers.”

"Some people, after obtaining degrees, experience challenges because they limit themselves to specific job preferences. Instead, use your degree as a gateway to transform communities and open up new possibilities," the minister advised.

He asked the public to be mindful of cybercrimes and data breaches, emphasizing these as emerging hazards resulting from the digital era, and called on the public to proactively engage in protecting digital infrastructure.

"It is crucial to prioritize cybersecurity and work towards establishing a safe and resilient digital ecosystem. Embrace the digital age, leverage its potential, and contribute to creating a better future for yourself and the country," Maj Gen Muwhezi urged attendees.

Uganda Pentecostal University Chancellor Dr Maggie Kigozi (R) confers degree of graduates at the university campus in Fort Portal City on February 17, 2024. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

Still on Saturday, Maj Gen Muhwezi encouraged youths not to lament over unemployment but seize any available opportunities, including those that require hands-on skills.

Michael Niyitegeka, the Director of Refactory Limited and Country Manager for ICOL Africa, emphasized the importance of not solely relying on degree qualifications but rather embracing technology.

He highlighted the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the job market, stating that neglecting its significance could lead to the replacement of human intelligence.

"Some jobs have already been automated by artificial intelligence, and people are now seeking legal advice through technology. We must become active participants – either as consumers or by adding value. The world is shifting away from a focus on qualifications to a demand for skills. Whether you create software or use it, being skilled is essential," Niyitegeka observed.

Dr Maggie Kigozi, the University Chancellor, asked the graduates to leverage their skills and knowledge to foster innovation in the digital age and not only to use it for communication only but also to thrive on it.

She encouraged graduates to embrace a mindset that goes beyond conventional qualifications and to actively contribute to making a positive impact in society and the world.