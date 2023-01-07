Emcee arrested over New Year stampede at Freedom City mall

Police are holding the man who emceed at the New Year celebrations at Freedom City mall in Kampala where a stampede left more than 10 revellers dead.

Elvis Francis Juuko was arrested from his hideout in Mityana District, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, SSP Patrick Onyango.

“He has been brought back to Kampala and is right now detained at Katwe Police station. He is charged with rash and negligent acts,” SSP Onyango said on Friday, days after evens promoter Abbey Musinguzi alias Abitex, was charged and remanded to prison on nine counts of rash or negligent acts causing death Contrary to section 277 of the Penal code Act.

The party-goers were killed as revellers thronged a single exit to watch a midnight fireworks display at the side of the parking lot following an announcement by the MC.

Police said four other exits had been ordered shut by the organisers and investigators were looking at whether negligence was to blame for the loss of life.

"We have summoned other individuals including the shopping mall owner, the staff at the concert, the police and other security officers that were providing security at the mall," police spokesman Fred Enanga said earlier.