Emolot installed as interim Emorimor

The Iteso Cultural Union council chairperson, Mr Paul Sande Emolot. PHOTO / SIMON PETER EMWAMU

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

What you need to know:

  • Lemukol died on February 5 at Mulago National Referral Hospital of an undisclosed illness. He was 88.
  • He was buried at his home in Abilayep, Olio Sub-county, Serere District, less than two weeks ago.

A row has erupted between the cabinet and council of Iteso Cultural Union (ICU) over the succession of the late Emorimor Augustine Osuban Lemukol Adugala.

