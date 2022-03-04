Emolot installed as interim Emorimor

A row has erupted between the cabinet and council of Iteso Cultural Union (ICU) over the succession of the late Emorimor Augustine Osuban Lemukol Adugala.

Lemukol died on February 5 at Mulago National Referral Hospital of an undisclosed illness. He was 88.

He was buried at his home in Abilayep, Olio Sub-county, Serere District, less than two weeks ago.

When Emorimor died, the ICU cabinet fronted the prime minister of the institution, Mr Augustine Omare Okurut, as the caretaker Paramount Chief.

“We have all been hearing the late Emorimor bringing to our attention that, the prime minister is the spokesperson of the institution, and from the time the Paramount Chief passed on, I still stand strong to that effect,” Mr Omare said.

However, this has been disputed by the chairman of the ICU council, Mr Paul Sande Emolot, saying the constitution of the institution gives him powers to take the office of Emorimor for the six subsequent months after the death of Emorimor.

According to him, the ICU constitution grants him powers to automatically take over leadership of the institution as soon as the seat falls vacant.

On Wednesday, despite the absence of the cabinet, Mr Emolot was installed by council as the caretaker Paramount Chief.

ALSO READ: Museveni praises Emorimor for not meddling in politics

He will oversee the institution until the election of the Emorimor successor is completed in the next six months.

Council also dissolved the old cabinet over the ongoing disagreement giving room for Mr Emolot to name a new interim cabinet.

Mr Emolot named 17 of the 31 cabinet members including Mr Ivan Engoru as prime minister, Mr Vance Omome as the deputy prime minister for northern region, Mr Peter Etiang for the southern region, and Mr Frederik Adungo for east Kenya.

Other ministers include Ms Doluntina Auma, the deputy prime minister for central region; Mr Andrew Ochole, the minister in charge of the diaspora; Mr Gabriel Opolot, the minister in charge information; Mr George Opule, the minister of finance; Mr Moses Omaje, the minister for Youth affairs; Mr Peter Ongaria, the minister for security; and Ms Joyce Asekenye, the minister for culture.

Mr William Aloch was appointed as the minister of investment, trade and marketing; and Mr James Etuket as minister in charge Emirimor’s office.

He also named Filder Lolem as the ambassador to Germany, while Mr Michael Okwalinga and Mr Solomon Emong as ambassadors to United Kingdom.

Mr Emolot also named his advisors including Msgr Rev Fr Robert Ecogu, who is the current chairperson of the harmonisation committee, Rtd Bishop Nicodemus Okile Engwalas and Rtd Bishop Charles Bernard Obaikol while Mr Steven Isodo is the head of protocol.

The council spokesperson, Mr Francis Okumu, warned their executive against bad conduct that may cause confusion in the institution.

Background

Emorimor

Augustine Osuban Lemukol was elected Emorimor in 1998.