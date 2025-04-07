Emorimor, clergy ring-fence Alupo, Among slots in Teso ahead of 2026

The Teso cultural leader, Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot, and a section of the clergy have urged locals to return Vice President, Maj (Rtd) Jessica Alupo, and Speaker of Parliament, Ms Annet Anita Among in the next General Elections.

Ugandans are expected to elect new leaders between January 12 and February 9, 2026, according to the Electoral Commission (EC) roadmap.

Maj Alupo is the Katakwi District Woman Member of Parliament (MP), while Ms Among is the Bukedea District Woman MP.







According to the Emorimor, this will enable Teso Sub-region to continue partaking of the national cake.

“Allow me to break tradition and call upon cultural and religious leaders to come out and guide our people on how to maintain leadership, use our leaders to fight for the national cake and pull ourselves up to positions of leadership where we can ably help lobby, advocate and get the much needed services to our people.

“Let us unite, consolidate our national coveted positions and send back our daughters Alupo and Among,” the Emorimor said during the burial of Christine Joyce Akol Osuret at Olimai Kanyum in Kumi District.

The Constitution bars cultural leaders from engaging in politics or sending messages with political undertones.

The deceased was a wife to renowned Priest Ven. Rev Canon Yobu Osuret, who was fondly called “Minister of Disaster” for his unwavering fundraising efforts during burials. Shepassed away at the age of 84.

Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot

The Emorimor described Maj Alupo and Ms Among as “the voice of the voiceless”, some of their shortcomings notwithstanding.

“Ms Among has so far given Teso a teaching hospital, international stadium and voice, while Ms Alupo holds the coveted Number Two position.

“So, we can’t afford to lose them but use them now to lobby the government and their friends for construction of the cultural palace,” added the Emorimor.

He further warned against land disputes and domestic violence and urged his subjects to focus on food security and educating their children.

Census for all Iteso

The Emorimor said the Iteso Cultural Union is mooting a general census and data collection for all Iteso within and in the diaspora, profiling of opportunities and having an Iteso think tank, elders’ council and multi-task forces to build capacity among the indigenous group; and foster welfare and development.







Charles Okunya, the Bishop of the Reformed Anglican Upper Nile Diocese, preached about the much-needed peace, harmony and focus, right from the family unit to national level.

“The election period is coming and we don’t want supporters to divide, fabricate propaganda and bring hate speech yet we are the same people. Let aspirants focus on selling their manifestos, not talking about opponents,” Bishop Okunya said.

In a speech delivered by her political assistant, Ms Christine Ajele, Speaker Among urged Iteso to emulate the late Osuret whom she said preached unity and left a storied legacy.

Mr Osuret said that although his wife is gone, she will never be forgotten for touching many lives, and urged families to refrain from domestic violence.



