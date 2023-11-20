Emorimor’s visit excites Iteso living in West Budama

Hundreds of Iteso living in West Budama on Sunday took to the streets to catch a glimpse of Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot, Iteso Paramount Chief, who was in the area to preside over the swearing-in of Ikinom clan leadership in Makauri village, Petta Sub County in Tororo District.

The Ikinom clan is one of the predominant clans of the Ateker-speaking people.

Moments before the Emorimor’s convoy approached Kisoko junction, people started gathering at different points of the road paralyzing businesses as well as causing traffic jam for hours.

While addressing his subjects, Emorimor stressed the role of culture and peaceful communal co-existence in national development.

He applauded the Adhola cultural leader, Kwar Adhola Moses Owori, for accommodating his people adding that they all need equal treatment despite the colonial boundaries.

“Comrade, I wish to thank your people for accommodating my people in their land and to authenticate that there is no day that I have received any complaint from them that they are being harassed. So thank you so much and your people too who are living in my area will be accorded the same treatment,” he said.

Emorimor encouraged his subjects to actively participate in the implementation of government programs especially education, health, and livelihoods that are targeted at improving their living standards.

Mr Moses Riek, the minister in charge of coordination at Kwar Adhola Kingdom thanked the cultural leader for visiting and identifying with his subjects adding that it is a landmark visit aimed at rejuvenating unity among the Iteso and Jopadhola in Tororo District.

Mr Simon Dogo, the patron of LC3 chairpersons for West Budama North appealed to the cultural leaders to continue preaching about peace and unity to disapprove of those who have been trading in tribalism to earn political capital.

Meanwhile, the Ikinom clan chairperson elect Mr Tophil Ilado Ogwang thanked Emorimor for visiting them in the foreign land adding that this will give them the courage to associate with Kwar Adhola.