Emorimor tasks Museveni on Teso issues

The head of Iteso Cultural Union, Emorimor Augustine Olemkol Osuban, has issued a raft of demands to President Museveni following the gains NRM registered in Teso Sub-region in the General Election.

In a March 13 letter to the President, which was received by State House, Mr Osuban demanded that Soroti fruit factory should be diversified to accommodate other fruits within and outside of the sub-region.

Currently, the factory only deals in oranges.

Mr Osuban also asked Mr Museveni to fulfil his pledge of compensating people who lost their animals during the two-decade insurgency.

“We understand that you have accepted to compensate the Itesot for loss of their cattle and other properties, this should be accelerated and concluded,” he said.

Mr Osuban called for investment in animal husbandry, and the promise of desilting 139 dams across the sub-region to promote water harvesting and minimise water logging.

He also called for the establishment of mini irrigation schemes in wetland areas to conform with correct water conservation techniques and reduce the effects of prolonged drought , and promote technologies to raise peasant farming to commercial use.

“This should go coherently with the upgrading of Busitema University Arapai campus, Serere Agricultural Research Station to steer agriculture in the region using best agronomical practices,” he said.

Mr Osuban also asked the President to fix feeder roads which are always washed away when it rains.

He said the most affected areas are Gweri, Apujan Toroma , Tirir Achuna Orungo Kapelebyong, Acowa-Katakwi, Lwala and Kaberamaido.

“Iteso will continue to support and work with you and your government on all initiatives for the benefit of our people,” he said.

“We note with satisfaction the development by the government in the Teso Sub-region which include the opening of Soroti University, elevation of Soroti Municipality, tarmac of roads, ferry on Lake Bisina , other livestock infrastructure, and fruit factory,” he said.

