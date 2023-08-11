Employers urged to support breastfeeding mothers

Fathers and employers in different homes and workplaces have been urged to facilitate proper breastfeeding practices by providing enough food and space for breastfeeding to nursing mothers, for the appropriate growth of babies.





While speaking during an event to raise awareness on breastfeeding as they marked World Breastfeeding week at Ntungamo Primary School in Bushenyi District on Thursday, Ms Nancy Nyamweya Yekka, the district nutrition focal person, said breastfeeding is a foundation for any animal, including man, and special attention should be given to it.





"Breastfeeding is not necessarily for a mother alone. The male partners also come in. The role of the partner is to ensure that there is enough nutritious food in the house," said Ms Yekka.





"The partner should also help with house chores so that the breastfeeding mother gets enough time to feed the baby because if she is the one looking after all the house chores, it means there won't be enough time to feed the baby," she added.





Ms Yekka also appealed to institutions to create spaces where breastfeeding mothers can go and attend to their children.





"Employers should look for safe places for babies and their caregivers so that mothers can get time to go there and breastfeed. This reduces the frequent leaving of work by mothers going to breastfeed. When you create this space, you give a mother peace of mind because she knows the baby is nearer and can attend to them any time,” she said.





Ms Phionah Komugisha, the councilor representing Nyakabirizi Division at Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality, pledged to move a motion in the council compelling all work places in the municipality to prepare and provide space for breastfeeding mothers.





According to the World Health Organization, more than half a billion working women are not given essential maternity protection in national laws. 20 per cent of countries require employers to provide employees with paid breaks and facilities for breastfeeding or expressing milk; and fewer than half of infants under six months are exclusively breastfed.



