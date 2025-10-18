Employers urged to sustain disability inclusion after NMG-U success

Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) has been recognized among a group of forward-thinking organizations championing disability inclusion in the workplace through a year-long associates program spearheaded by Light for the World.

The program, launched in September 2024, was designed to provide people with disabilities with practical work experience, professional mentoring, and employability skills across seven partner organizations, including War Child Holland, Restless Development, Uganda Breweries Limited, the Federation for Uganda Employers, Outbox, and Light for the World itself.

At a recognition event held at Four Points by Sheraton, human resource professionals and associates shared lessons from the initiative aimed at strengthening inclusive employment practices.

NMGU hosted four associates across its editorial, finance, and production departments — a first for the media group.

Stella Mbekeka, HR at NMGU, said the experience had transformed workplace culture.

“It was a journey of learning, unlearning, and relearning, which is now a key part of NMGU’s mission,” she said, adding that all four associates were retained after completing the program.

The Media Fellowship Associates Program (MFAP) benefited 25 young professionals with disabilities, offering hands-on experience and 12 enrichment sessions covering financial management, work etiquette, individual development, and communication.

Participants also received stipends and disability-awareness support from Light for the World, which conducted accessibility audits and employer training.

Isaac Muhumuza, one of the associates placed at Light for the World, said the experience was transformative.

“I was able to work with different partners such as the National Union for Disabled Persons (NUDIPU) and the African Disability Forum,” he said.

Others, like Gloria Mutesi, who was retained by Outbox, said the program helped her perfect her public speaking and expand her professional network.

Madina Mutesi, attached to War Child Holland, said she gained experience in human resource management and networking opportunities, while Fiona, another participant, secured a university scholarship through program networks.

Twelve associates have since transitioned into full-time employment, while six others await confirmation.

Silver Kasozi, Executive Director of Light for the World, commended the host organizations for their commitment despite initial challenges. “We understand that this is a journey that we need to keep moving,” he said, adding: “The moment people see what we are doing, they will know that this is possible.”

Light for the World, which has worked in Uganda since the early 2000s, focuses on economic empowerment, inclusive education, and eye health.

According to UBOS (2024), the number of people with disabilities in Uganda has risen by 13.2 percent since 2014, underscoring the urgency of inclusive employment.