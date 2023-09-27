Emulate Jesus, Museveni tells clerics

President Museveni has told Born Again Christians (Balokole) that the only way to do miracles and be good examples in society is to get involved in the four dimensions of Jesus Christ which include; to preach the gospel, heal the sick, feed the hungry and work for prosperity.

“I’m happy to see that you seem to be correcting the past mistakes and finally walking in the footsteps of Jesus whose mission had four dimensions; to preach the gospel, heal the sick, feed the hungry and himself worked in the carpentry. So, it’s good that you the Balokole with your discipline, if you get involved in the four dimensions of Jesus, you can do miracles,” President Museveni said, adding that in the Bible, its written: “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good deeds, and glorify your Father who is in heaven.”

The President, who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, was yesterday the chief guest at the consecration ceremony of Bishop Moses Odongo, as the general overseer of National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches of Uganda at Kololo Independence Grounds.

“I congratulate Bishop Odongo upon his consecration. I also congratulate Bishop Joshua Lwere for his dedicated service in the last 10 years,” Mr Museveni noted, adding that in 1986 when the NRM had just come into government he stood his ground after some people proposed to him to ban the Balokole movement for claiming to be performing miracles that never existed.

The President noted that between 1962 and 1966, when he was a very active mulokole and the president of the Scripture Union he read somewhere in the Bible that Jesus did not stop some groups of people who were reported to him for performing miracles like him.

“But Jesus also said if they are not against us, they are for us. I told them, if they (Pentecostals) are telling lies, God will deal with them. I’m surprised that a small decision enabled this huge group of people to come up,” President Museveni said.

The President also appreciated the day’s preacher from Ghana, Rev Dr Robert Ampiah-Kwofi, who hailed the unity in Uganda. He said the dream of the NRM government is to ensure prosperity of all people through working for both the stomach and for money.

“We told you a long time ago. Stop working only for the stomach but also for money. That’s the dream of the NRM government that we should all share,” the President said.

He welcomed what he termed as descendants from the diaspora back to Africa, saying everything needed to develop like other continents is in Africa.

“In Africa we have everything. India has 1.4 billion people but Africa is 12 times the size of India. Africa is four times bigger than the USA. So, I’m glad that our people are linking up with you and we are going to do miracles together,” President Museveni said.

Bishop Lwere thanked President Museveni for standing with the born-again Christians. He said the different groups of born-again Christians in Uganda that include; the Association of Miracle Centre Churches led by Pastor Robert Kayanja, the Born-Again Faith Federation led by Apostle Joseph Sserwadda, the Evangelical Fellowship of Uganda led by Bishop Simon Peter Emiau and the National Fellowship of Born-Again Churches of Uganda which he has been leading, are all working together in evangelisation.

“We are not that Balokole group that you had problems with in the 1960s. We are good people. They used to call us abebiwempe because we used to pray under papyrus made structures but now, we have some of the best cathedrals in this country. We have been able to transform communities and youths into responsible citizens,” he said.

Bishop Lwere, however, requested President Museveni to consider giving the Born-Again Christians land to establish a church like it was done to their colleagues in the Catholic, Anglican and Muslims faiths during the past governments.

“This is not something that is out of place, but we ask for and consider this as affirmative action so that we also have a home of our own. We pray to Your Excellency that before you leave that seat, you think about us the Balokole,” Bishop Lwere added.

In response, the President promised to find them land.

“I will support you like we handled the issue of registration. Even the problem of land will be solved. But the hills are already taken by other groups. But there’s no problem, we shall support you,” President Museveni confirmed.