Emulate St Joseph as workers, stop laziness-Bishop tells Christians

Laziness and idleness should have no place in the life of a Christian, Lugazi Diocese bishop Emeritus Mathias Ssekamanya has said.

The International Labour Day celebrations marked on the same day when Christians at Kasana –Luweero Diocese celebrate St Joseph Parish Day should be a reminder and source of inspiration since St Joseph was a worker who earned and provided for his family through hard work.

“Many people talk about the Labour Day and it is the reason why it was gazetted as a public holiday for workers to reflect on the basis of their own labour. Christians should emulate St Joseph who provided for his family through his labour,” he told the Christians that turned up to celebrate the Parish Day at St Joseph Parish Katikamu on Monday.

“We should not only convene to celebrate the Day of St Joseph but we need to pick lessons as Christians. Through hard work, we can be able to provide for our respective families and have a good livelihood as Christians. Many families separate and are ever in disagreement because of poverty. It is only through hard work and walking in the righteous Godly ways that we can have stable families,” the retired bishop of Lugazi Diocese advised Christians.

Bishop Ssekamanya who also confirmed 240 Christians and wedded three couples at the same function, rallied Christians to uphold moral integrity.

“The good character should be exhibited at home and in our respective places of work. The Bible teaches us about the good character of St Joseph on top of his hard work,” Ssekamanya told the newly confirmed Christians and the newly wedded couples.

“One of the best ways to emulate St Joseph should be living a responsible life and caring for our environment. If every Christian plants a tree when we get back home, we shall be contributing to the noble duty of harnessing the endangered environment,” Kasana-Luweero Diocesan Administrator, Msgr Francis Xavier Mpanga, told the congregation.

“God has answered one of our main prayers through Pope Francis for our new bishop. We thank God that Rev Msgr Lawrence Mukasa was appointed our new bishop. We should go back and plant a tree in memory of the gift of a new bishop for our diocese,” he added.

On April 29, Pope Francis appointed Rev Msgr Lawrence Mukasa as the 3rd bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese. Msgr Mukasa is currently the Vicar General of Kiyinda –Miyana Diocese.