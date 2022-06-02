Emulate UPDF on expenditure,  Museveni tells leaders

President Museveni has cautioned leaders against extravagance and advised them to emulate the army, which he said fulfils its tasks despite shortage of funds.

“All these leaders who don’t see that you need to live humbly in order to serve your people are really parasites and should be rejected. UPDF is an example that works with little resources but provides service for the people,” Mr Museveni, who is also the commander-in-chief of the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF), said on Tuesday.

The President made the remarks while officiating at a pass-out ceremony of more than 2,590 Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel at Olilim Training School in Palam Sub-county, Ngariam County in Katakwi District.

The trainees, who were drawn from all regions of the country, underwent a six- month training.

Mr Museveni directed the media to show the country, in pictures and videos, how UPDF started from a humble beginning, with soldiers sleeping in grass-thatched houses and gradually moving to permanent structures. The President said despite the financial constraints, among other challenges, the UPDF has continued to diligently serve the people.

He appealed to public officers to learn from UPDF and not always wait to have everything in place in order to work. He said all they need is the spirit of patriotism.

The President pledged to build a health facility, among other structure at the school.

He also commended the trainees, many of whom are degree holders, for volunteering to serve the nation. The President said educated people are easy to train.

Mr Museveni noted that with a disciplined military, vibrant economy and an educated population, the future of Uganda is bright.

He said it is essential for African countries to unite to ensure development.

The President advised the army to explore ways of using part of Mount Napak for training soldiers.

He cautioned the new LDU personnel against alcoholism, drug abuse and immorality.

The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, advised the graduands to be dedicated to their duty and avoid vices such as corruption and indiscipline.

The Commandant of the School, Lt Col Eriya Mugasa, thanked the local population around the school for their cooperation and for being tolerant with the trainees.

About the LDU