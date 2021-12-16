Encroachers on Ssezibwa Wetland face arrest – Nema

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • Mr Nicholas Magara, the Nema coordinator of wetlands in the central region, said the encroachers, who agreed to vacate the wetland last year, have refused to leave.

National Environment Management (Nema) has said encroachers who reclaimed a section of Ssezibwa Wetland in Kayunga and Mukono districts will be arrested and prosecuted.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.