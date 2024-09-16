Enduring through the ages: The life of Uganda’s 132-year-old Kasigaire

In the heart of Kibuku District, eastern Uganda, lies a remarkable story: Mzee Mukama Kasigaire, who is believed to be 132 years old.

Despite his advanced age, Mr Kasigaire’s mind remains sharp. His eyesight is somewhat impaired, and his hearing is not as acute as it once was, but he is still remarkably resilient.

“As we descended into the remote village of Kotolo Zone 1, Kotolo Parish, Tirinyi Rural Sub-County in Kibuku District, it was hard to believe there were leaders in the area due to the poor state of the roads,” said a boda boda rider who accompanied this writer to Mr Kasigaire's home. “We’ve complained about these roads, which are riddled with massive potholes, but there’s been no response. This is the reality of Uganda.”

Enduring the rough roads was challenging, and we got lost several times before reaching Mr Kasigaire’s home.

Upon arrival, we were greeted by Mr Nelson Lukumeri, Kasigaire’s 80-year-old grandchild, who welcomed us and offered us chairs. Mr Lukumeri then moved to a grass-thatched hut to wake Kasigaire, inviting him to greet the visitors.

“We couldn’t believe someone was inside that papyrus hut because of its dilapidated state. It looked abandoned, but surprisingly, it was where Mr Kasigaire was sleeping,” the boda boda rider whispered in disbelief.

Mr Lukumeri entered the ramshackle hut, removed some large stones blocking the entrance, and called Mr Kasigaire to wake up. The interior of the hut appeared to have gone decades without sweeping, filled with firewood and dirty clothing.

When Mr Kasigaire eventually emerged, it took him more than 40 minutes to crawl out. Nearly naked, one of his grandchildren covered him with a bed sheet. We moved our chairs closer to him for an interview.

Initially, it seemed Mr Kasigaire might have lost his senses of sight and hearing, but he responded to questions with impressive sharpness.

In an interview with The Monitor, Mr Kasigaire shared that he and his late wife, Katooko, had three children—Nakidama, Nakoma, and Tasima—all of whom have passed away. Originally from Katiryo, Buseta Sub-County, he used to make baskets and woven crafts, which he sold in Kibuku town.

“From what I earned, I would buy alcohol like waragi and malwa (local brew) and use the rest to feed myself since I lost all my family members,” Kasigaire said.

He added, “When things became difficult, I decided to come here to live with my grandchild. But when I die, I want to be taken back to the graveyard where my children and wife are buried.”

Although Mr Kasigaire cannot recall the exact year of his birth, his grandson, Mr Nelson Lukumeri, speculated that he might have been born during the reign of Omukama Kabalega. He revealed that his parents, Kasigaire of the Bakatikoko-Bakidi clan and his mother Nankoma, both passed away without formal education. Mr Kasigaire enjoys simple meals of rice, matooke, posho, millet, and meat.

He also revealed that he has never taken tablets or received injections, believing them to be poisonous. “I don’t want to be injected or given tablets because they are dangerous. I have never visited a health facility, and that’s how I have stayed healthy all these years,” he stated.

Mr Nelson Lukumeri, Kasigaire’s 80-year-old grandson assists him to sit.

His primary health issue now is poor eyesight and a hernia.

Mr Nelson Lukumeri, one of Kasigaire’s grandchildren, said he has cared for him for 64 years, having moved him to his home in 1960. “I’ve been with Kasigaire all this time. He is calm and enjoys chatting with young children,” Lukumeri said.

Ms Sylvia Katooko, founder and CEO of The Suubi Centre in Kibuku Town Council, expressed her concern for Kasigaire’s living conditions. Her organisation has provided a mattress, blanket, sugar, jelly oil, and a bunch of matooke. Ms Katooko also plans to construct a small permanent house for him to improve his living conditions.

Tirinyi Sub-County LC3 Chairman, Mr Ivan Wampula, acknowledged Kasigaire as possibly the oldest person in Uganda.