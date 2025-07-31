Enemies of Buganda use political season to infiltrate the kingdom – Kabaka

The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, has urged his subjects to remain vigilant, united, and self-reliant as Uganda approaches the 2026 general elections.

In a pre-recorded video message broadcast at Kibuli Mosque, where hundreds gathered to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of his coronation, the Kabaka emphasised the importance of being cautious during the upcoming political season.

"The political season we are entering is one of the avenues enemies of Buganda often use to infiltrate the kingdom. I urge you to remain alert and strong. Be cautious of such people," the Kabaka cautioned.

He advised his subjects to work hard and strive for economic independence, saying, "As always, we encourage you to work hard and aim for self-reliance instead of waiting for opportunists who pretend to help you but offer only peanuts."

The celebrations at Kibuli Mosque were attended by prominent figures, including Prince Kassim Nakibinge, the titular head of Muslims in Uganda. Prince Nakibinge praised the Kabaka's 32-year reign, describing it as a major milestone.

"We thank God for Kabaka's life despite the challenges the Kingdom has endured. We also appreciate his support for various national campaigns and his continued promise that better days lie ahead," he said.

The Prince commended the Kabaka for maintaining strong ties with the Kibuli-based Royal Muslim family, saying, "I commend the Kabaka for maintaining strong ties with the Kibuli-based Royal Muslim family. This historical affiliation dates back to our grandparents and continues to be a symbol of unity."

Prince Nakibinge urged Ugandans to actively participate in the upcoming elections and vote for competent leaders.

"Let's vote for leaders who are competent, trustworthy, and dedicated to serving the people. Elections are about healthy competition, not violence," he said, condemning the violence witnessed in recent political events.

The Katikkiro (Premier) of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, highlighted the Kabaka's achievements, including fostering unity among Buganda's people, preserving cultural heritage, and supporting critical sectors like health and education.

"Thanks to the Kabaka's leadership, the Kingdom has implemented numerous health and education projects that have positively impacted many lives across Uganda," he said.

He acknowledged the divine guidance that has enabled the Kabaka to accomplish these goals in the face of persistent challenges.

“We remain hopeful and confident that with the Kabaka’s leadership and the unwavering support of our people, Buganda will continue to overcome every challenge,” he emphasized.

The Katikkiro reaffirmed the readiness of Kabaka’s subjects to safeguard the kingdom and uphold its strength for generations to come.

Kampala Woman Member of Parliament, Shamim Malende, praised the Kabaka for his consistent support of women and youth throughout his reign. "Thanks to his inclusive leadership, we now see more women and youth stepping into leadership roles, including those previously dominated by men. This progress has significantly contributed to national development," she said.

Sheikh Yasin Kiwewa emphasised the Islamic principle of gratitude and blessing others, asserting that those who value and appreciate others earn Allah’s favour.

"We are all Ugandans, and the Kabaka is our royal leader, chosen by God. It is only Allah who appoints leaders, not man," he said, urging religious leaders to refrain from disparaging the Kingdom.

He also lauded the attendees at Kibuli for showing respect for both religion and culture, saying this harmony is vital for national development.



