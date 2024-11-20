Energy Ministry says 60% connected to electricity as NRM accounts to Ugandans

The government says about 2.3 million households from rural and urban areas are now connected to the national grid as of December last year.

At least 60 percent of Ugandan households are now connected to electricity, officials from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) revealed on November

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ms Irene Batebe, said 22 percent of these connections are on the national grid, while the rest are from off-grid.

About 2.3 million households from rural and urban areas, she said, are now connected to power as of December last year.

“We have also tried to make electricity affordable for both industrial players and ordinary Ugandans, especially those using it for cooking. We are cognizant of the rest of us Ugandans who may not be industrialists and that’s why we introduced the preferential rates for cooking at Shs412 per kilowatt, and we are supporting more Ugandans to move away from biomass,” Ms Batebe said.

Ms Batebe, representing Energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa, made the remarks as she presented an update on their implementation of goals that were set in the 2021-2026 National Resistance Movement (NRM) manifesto in Kampala yesterday.

She said in the NRM manifesto, they were given a target of achieving a $5 cent per unit from the $7 cent for industrialists.

“We are happy to report that we have achieved this target for those extra-large industries that consume 5MW,” she said.

“We also committed to putting in place direct purchase of power from generation instead of going through agents and we put in place the regulatory framework and we have so far supported Nile Breweries, and other companies to achieve this,” she added.

Among the Energy ministry’s achievements, Ms Batebe said, are the 210 new sub-counties across the country that have also been connected. She further noted that West Nile Sub-region was connected to the national grid in August.

Officials from different ministries will in the next two weeks throng the Office of the Prime Minister to account to Ugandans how far they have implemented the NRM manifesto, which President Museveni presented to Ugandans during the recent polls.

During the official launch of the NRM Manifesto Implementation Week last Friday, the prime minister, in a speech read by Presidency minister for Milly Babalanda, Ms Robinah Nabbanja said the manifesto is aligned to the National Development Plan III and has guided service delivery since then.

The NRM government, she said, has in the past two and a half years managed to achieve 35 percent of its commitments and also kept 49 percent of others on track, noting that the government can easily realise an 84 percent achievement of the manifesto commitments by the end of the implementation period.

A total of 1.2 million jobs from the manufacturing sector, services, Emyooga, tourism, Judiciary and presidential skilling initiatives were created in the period under review. This, she added, led to the growth of formal jobs to 3.1 million and their informal counterpart to 4.6 million.

Ms Nabbanja said at least 10,585 verified Parish Development Model (PDM) Saccos received a capitalisation of Shs200m as of June 10. These are part of the 10,594 PDM Saccos countrywide.

“Over 1,195,718 beneficiaries in 1,405,222 households across the country had received the Parish Revolving Fund and invested in various production enterprises as prescribed by the PDM guidelines,” she said.

The agricultural sector also grew by 5.1 percent, contributing 24.6 percent to the country’s GDP.

As NRM accounts to Uganda, Ms Nabbanja said the government constructed and operationalised 12 regional markets across different regions.

The government, she said, has also registered success in the health and educator sectors, information technology advancements and land management, among others.

Energy sector gains

‘‘We have also tried to make electricity affordable for both industrial players and ordinary Ugandans, especially those using it for cooking. We are cognizant of the rest of us Ugandans who may not be industrialists and that’s why we introduced the preferential rates for cooking at Shs412 per kilowatt, and we are supporting more Ugandans to move away from biomass,’’ Ms Irene Batebe, the Energy ministry’s Permanent Secretary, said on November 19.

She added that the ministry also connected West Nile Sub-region to the national grid.



