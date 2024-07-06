Energy ministry sets up first EV charging stations

The Ministry of Energy has taken a significant step towards promoting electric mobility in Uganda by installing two public electric vehicle charging stations in Kampala.

Located at Amber House, the stations mark the beginning of a new era in the country's transportation sector.

"We're not just supporting vehicles, but also the three-wheeler boda bodas," said Irene Bateebe, the Ministry's Permanent Secretary. "We're partnering with the private sector to invest in electric mobility, and we believe the e-mobility sector will be private sector-led, with government support on policy aspects."

The Ministry has entered agreements with companies like GoGo Electric and Zembo to promote charging stations for two and three-wheeler transportation. Bateebe emphasised that the drive towards electric mobility is a global reality, and Uganda must prepare for it.

"We can't ignore the global trend. China, for instance, has already transitioned 40% of their fleet to electric mode. We must be ready for the influx," she said.

The government has reformed policies to maximize value in the e-mobility sector, which is expected to increase demand for critical minerals. In March 2023, the Ministry of Works and Transport signed an MoU with Spiro to deploy over 140,000 electric two-wheelers in Uganda over the next five years, along with 3000 recharging stations.

The CEO of SPIRO, Shegun Adjadi Bakari, promised to introduce charging stations that can charge bikes in under three minutes. The government has also exempted e-vehicles from taxes, including VAT, stamp duty, and income tax, to encourage adoption.

The Kiira Motors Electric Vehicles initiative continues to prioritize local manufacture of electric buses and cars, with 27 buses already manufactured by June 2024.

According to a report by the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, transitioning to e-mobility in Uganda requires collaboration and consideration of social, political, and economic aspects.

"Implementing e-mobility requires a wider vision and policies that reduce congestion, integrate transport modes, and promote healthy travel choices," said Dr. Gabriel Opio, a Ugandan researcher.