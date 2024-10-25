Energy ministry, Unbs crack down on fuel adulteration in Bunyoro

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, in collaboration with the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), has issued a warning to fuel station operators in the Bunyoro Sub-Region regarding the risks of fuel adulteration and smuggling.

Fuel adulteration involves mixing foreign substances—such as kerosene in diesel or solvents in gasoline—into fuel, deceiving consumers into purchasing substandard products for profit.

Rev Justaf Frank Tukwasibwe, the Commissioner of the Petroleum Supply Department at the Ministry, reported numerous cases of fuel adulteration, dumping, and smuggling in the Bunyoro sub-region, which they are actively addressing.

"In Bunyoro, the primary issues are adulteration, dumping, and smuggling. The detection of diluted markers often indicates dumping, but adulteration remains the main concern," he stated during a stakeholder meeting on fuel quality and standards at Mika Eco Resort Hotel in Hoima Oil City on Thursday.

To combat these issues, the ministry has introduced a fuel marking and quality monitoring program aimed at preventing adulteration, dumping, and smuggling.

Rev Tukwasibwe emphasised that fuel station operators must monitor marker levels to ensure compliance; failure to do so will result in legal penalties.

He also noted an increase in fuel sales via jerrycans in remote areas and new trading centers, a practice that is prohibited due to untested fuel quality. He urged police and local authorities to take action against this trend.

UNBS Deputy Executive Director Mr. Daniel Richard Makayi Nangala encouraged fuel station operators to adhere to industry standards for successful operations, highlighting that UNBS has enforcement mechanisms to address non-compliance.

"It is crucial to establish quality infrastructure at all fuel stations. UNBS is committed to enforcing standards under the UNBS Act 2013," he added.

Meanwhile, some fuel station operators in Bunyoro acknowledged that fuel adulteration remains prevalent, impacting customer trust.