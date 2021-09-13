Engage faithful in fight against poverty - Bahati

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

The State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives in charge of Industries, Mr David Bahati, has also asked churches to take a lead in the fight against poverty by engaging the faithful in “income generating activities.”

The minister said since religious leaders command respect from their followers, they should spearhead the anti-poverty campaigns.

Although churches were suspended as one of the measures to control the spread of Covid-19, several church leaders are using FM radio stations in Kigezi Sub-region to preach the word of God.

Speaking as the chief guest during the ordination of six deacons at St Peter’s Cathedral Rugama, Kabale District, at the weekend, Mr Bahati said financial liberation of the Church would give it the strong moral ground to preach the good news.

“Educating masses on starting up income generating projects for poverty eradication is one way of guaranteeing prosperous religious institutions. Religious leaders should work with the government to empower locals,’’ the minister said.

Mr Bahati appealed to the ordained deacons to always trust in God and all their desires shall be fulfilled.

“The Bible says many are called but few are chosen. Now that you have been chosen to serve God, do it well and God will help you to succeed in your career,” he said before donating Shs20m to the diocesan administration and Shs3m to the ordained deacons for personal use.

Advertisement

The Bishop of Kigezi Diocese, George Bagamuhunda, who presided over the ordination ceremony, said his diocese spends about Shs140m per year to facilitate the training of the clergy at certificate, diploma, bachelors, and master’s degrees in theology.

He told the deacons to be exemplary and remain trustworthy in serving the Lord. “The journey you have started is not a simple one if you do not trust in God. Remember God’s Ten Commandments and offer selfless services to the Christians,” Bishop Bagamuhunda said.

After the ordination ceremony, Mr Bahati accompanied by Kabale RDC Godfrey Nyakahuma, acting district health officer Alfred Besigensi, and Kabale chairperson Nelson Nshangabasheija, commissioned the Kakomo Health Centre IV and new buildings at Kakomo Secondary School in Kitumba Sub-county.

Mr Nshangabasheija thanked Mr Bahati for lobbying funds from the central government to have well equipped health centres III and IVs.

The minister also applauded the leadership of Kigezi Diocese for putting in place investments. “We congratulate the efforts of Bishop Bagamuhunda for leading the crusade on this front. The church has a radio station, a fuel station and other projects are ongoing...,” he said.