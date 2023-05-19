Engineer remanded over River Kagera Bridge cash

The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has remanded the senior assistant engineering officer for Tororo District on charges of causing financial loss to the government, false accounting, and embezzlement of funds and property allocated for the construction of the River Kagera Bridge.

The court presided over by Chief Magistrate Moses Nabende on Thursday heard that Malinde by virtue of his office as the a Senior Assistant Engineering Officer and Project Manager of Kagera Bridge Construction in Tororo between the months of November 2021 and April 2022 omitted to exercise his responsibilities as force account and project manager over the Kagera Bridge works knowing that such omission would cause financial loss of over Shs16 million.

Regarding the embezzlement charge, the prosecution led by Mr Nicholas Kaboya informed the court that in February 2022, Mr Malinde allegedly misappropriated Shs3,000,000, which he accessed due to his position of authority. Furthermore, it was alleged that in November 2021 and December 2013, Malinde stole 48 pieces of 900mm and 600mm concrete culverts, valued at Shs9,600,000, which belonged to Tororo Municipal Council.

The court also heard that in February 2022, while serving as a Senior Assistant Engineering Officer and Project Manager for the Kagera Bridge Construction, Malinde provided a false statement of accountability. Specifically, he submitted a receipt in the name of Subway Service Point, claiming it was issued for the supply of food to workers at Kagera Bridge whereas not.

Mr Malinde pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him. Mr Kaboya informed the court that the investigation, in this case, has been concluded. He requested time to disclose the evidence they intend to rely upon to prosecute Malinde, in the presence of his legal representatives. Although Malinde's lawyers attempted to apply for bail, Mr Nabende instructed them to file the bail application on May 23 due to his busy court schedule.