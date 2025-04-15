Enrolled but missing: UPE numbers soar in northern Uganda, but where are the pupils?

Despite a reported surge in pupil enrollment in Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools across northern Uganda, actual classroom attendance remains critically low, raising concerns over the programme’s effectiveness nearly three decades after its launch.

A survey by Monitor conducted from April 10–12 in 32 UPE schools across Alebtong, Arua, Kole, and Oyam districts revealed that of the 19,712 learners enrolled in Primary Three to Primary Five, only 8,836 were present during spot checks. At least 10,876 pupils were absent or unaccounted for.

"Parents aren’t listening"

In Oyam District, Ms Beatrice Okello, the district secretary for education, blamed the high absenteeism on parents’ attitudes.

“We have done a lot of community mobilisation and sensitisation, but parents are not listening to us,” she told Monitor during the survey.

She added: “Many expect schools to provide everything, including books and pens.”

At Acokara Primary School in Otwal Sub-county, 977 pupils were enrolled in Primary Three to Five, yet only 279 were in attendance during the survey.

Some schools like Ayomapwono Primary had not updated attendance records for weeks. There, 1,337 learners were enrolled, but the last recorded attendance on March 19 showed just 843 present.

The School Management Committee (SMC) chairperson, Mr Paul Aloca, pointed to “deep-rooted parental apathy” and economic pressure as key drivers.

Hidden costs, missed lessons

Many learners are also sent home over unpaid Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) dues.

At Aloni Primary School in Iceme Sub-county, 485 learners were absent. Mr Patrick Okello, the school’s PTA chairperson, admitted some were turned away for failing to pay the Shs5,000 PTA fee.

He added: “Every Wednesday, pupils and parents go to Bario Market to buy or sell. Almost half of the learners don’t come to school.”

Lack of school meals also keeps children away. At Amido Primary School, only 149 of the 762 enrolled learners in Primary Three to Five were present during the survey.

David Adea, Oyam’s District Education Officer, said the dropout rate stands at 20.1 percent, with girls more affected (64%) than boys (36%).

“Learners drop out due to lack of midday meals, poor parental support, and high teacher-pupil ratios. Some as bad as 1:150,” he explained.

Similar scenes across districts

The problem is widespread. At Alebtong Primary School, only 170 of 273 learners were present in Primary Four. In Kole’s Alem Primary School, just 62 of 120 showed up. Uzu Primary School in Arua recorded only 185 learners present out of 298 in Primary Four.

Mr David Kennedy Odongo, LC5 chairman of Alebtong and head of Lango’s district chairpersons, said the issue goes beyond primary level.

“Dropouts are rampant even in secondary schools,” he said. “The major problem is parents not valuing education and the absence of feeding programmes.”

UPE: Success on paper?

Launched in 1997, UPE was heralded as a transformative policy, boosting enrollment from 3.1 million learners to 8.6 million in 2024. But according to a report by the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER), the programme is marred by gaps in quality, accountability, and funding.

“Despite the gains, many learners are being left behind,” ISER notes.

ISER recommends increased funding and policy clarity to ease the burden on parents and improve attendance.

Mr Odongo also urged government intervention saying: “Most countries have national feeding programmes to retain learners in school. Uganda should follow suit.”

Select UPE schools attendance data (P3–P5)





SCHOOL ENROLLMENT PRESENT

Alebtong P7, Alebtong Boys Girls Boys Girls P3 125 136 50 70 P4 149 124 77 93 P5 132 141 84 98









Aleka, Oyam







P3 70 82 23 33 P4 81 75 30 35 P5 56 68 21 19









Uzu, Arua







P3 172 135 130 100 P4 176 122 97 88 P5 71 48 62 29









Aloni, Oyam







P3 114 102 42 31 P4 170 159 60 49 P5 120 89 41 46









Akwangi, Oyam







P3 62 76 30 46 P4 75 63 43 39 P5 68 59 29 42









Omolo, Oyam







P3 76 91 23 21 P4 83 78 26 23 P5 54 36 20 11









Ocini, Oyam







P3 83 74 50 49 P4 73 81 40 50 P5 37 48 25 34









Amido, Oyam







P3 147 143 34 24 P4 141 145 36 25 P5 98 88 14 16









Alidi, Oyam







P3 204 168 86 92 P4 188 165 83 69 P5 180 175 53 54









Kuluopuk, Oyam







P3 61 67 13 16 P4 100 94 20 19 P5 35 41 04 11









Iyanyi, Oyam







P3 78 81 43 38 P4 82 85 51 40 P5 71 69 29 29









Alibi, Oyam







P3 70 76 55 54 P4 81 75 63 65 P5 36 35 36 26









Okure, Oyam







P3 101 124 21 27 P4 157 132 33 33 P5 98 89 28 33









Acanpii, Oyam







P3 101 115 42 68 P4 120 135 50 58 P5 65 60 23 28









Loro, Oyam







P3 131 169 68 87 P4 155 140 119 100 P5 160 130 55 110









Ngai, Oyam







P3 134 128 44 41 P4 77 127 38 50 P5 67 89 31 26









Alutkot, Oyam







P3 140 132 22 26 P4 121 116 23 28 P5 133 119 29 27









Kamdini, Oyam







P3 112 108 67 65 P4 131 153 61 73 P5 90 92 44 50









Angweta, Oyam





P3 99 100 68 73 P4 109 107 64 78 P5 130 92 53 47









Aber, Oyam







P3 135 142 53 58 P4 156 138 89 98 P5 96 115 60 75









Acokara, Oyam







P3 199 215 49 47 P4 198 190 59 43 P5 98 77 49 32





Odike, Oyam







P3 112 93 61 64 P4 139 130 87 81 P5 131 137 50 48









Alem, Kole







P3 41 60 27 24 P4 57 63 34 28 P5 47 52 24 20









Adyegi, Oyam







P3 123 104 34 19 P4 119 101 25 28 P5 65 49 11 20









Aberdyangoto, Kole







P3 199 200 84 73 P4 172 190 121 150 P5 190 201 105 110









Awalo, Alebtong







P3 135 108 27 40 P4 152 139 28 47 P5 125 156 33 46









Adili, Oyam







P3 50 22 14 07 P4 32 36 14 18 P5 27 15 09 05









Ayomapwono, Oyam







P3 70 63 45 47 P4 110 11 76 60 P5 55 87 39 51









Niva, Arua







P3 72 55 46 62 P4 103 135 61 70 P5 65 72 42 63









Lelaolok, Oyam







P3 65 62 18 23 P4 64 68 18 20 P5 59 54 08 12









Akotcwe, Oyam







P3 70 83 37 31 P4 56 50 19 16 P5 40 20 16 11









Ototong, Oyam







P3 114 137 46 47 P4 120 131 61 56 P5 83 99 44 45 TOTAL 9,994 9,718 4,329 4,507

Government’s plan

The Ministry of Education and Sports announced a national lunch programme in 2024, expected to roll out in the 2026/2027 financial year. Education Minister Janet Museveni described the plan as “central to improving learning outcomes” under the NRM’s 2021–2026 manifesto.

For now, however, the growing gap between enrollment and attendance paints a grim picture for children in northern Uganda.