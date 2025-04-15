Enrolled but missing: UPE numbers soar in northern Uganda, but where are the pupils?

Despite a reported surge in pupil enrollment in Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools across northern Uganda, actual classroom attendance remains critically low, raising concerns over the programme’s effectiveness nearly three decades after its launch.
A survey by Monitor conducted from April 10–12 in 32 UPE schools across Alebtong, Arua, Kole, and Oyam districts revealed that of the 19,712 learners enrolled in Primary Three to Primary Five, only 8,836 were present during spot checks. At least 10,876 pupils were absent or unaccounted for.
"Parents aren’t listening"
In Oyam District, Ms Beatrice Okello, the district secretary for education, blamed the high absenteeism on parents’ attitudes.
“We have done a lot of community mobilisation and sensitisation, but parents are not listening to us,” she told Monitor during the survey.
She added: “Many expect schools to provide everything, including books and pens.”
At Acokara Primary School in Otwal Sub-county, 977 pupils were enrolled in Primary Three to Five, yet only 279 were in attendance during the survey.
Some schools like Ayomapwono Primary had not updated attendance records for weeks. There, 1,337 learners were enrolled, but the last recorded attendance on March 19 showed just 843 present.
The School Management Committee (SMC) chairperson, Mr Paul Aloca, pointed to “deep-rooted parental apathy” and economic pressure as key drivers.
Hidden costs, missed lessons
Many learners are also sent home over unpaid Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) dues.
At Aloni Primary School in Iceme Sub-county, 485 learners were absent. Mr Patrick Okello, the school’s PTA chairperson, admitted some were turned away for failing to pay the Shs5,000 PTA fee.
He added: “Every Wednesday, pupils and parents go to Bario Market to buy or sell. Almost half of the learners don’t come to school.”
Lack of school meals also keeps children away. At Amido Primary School, only 149 of the 762 enrolled learners in Primary Three to Five were present during the survey.
David Adea, Oyam’s District Education Officer, said the dropout rate stands at 20.1 percent, with girls more affected (64%) than boys (36%).
“Learners drop out due to lack of midday meals, poor parental support, and high teacher-pupil ratios. Some as bad as 1:150,” he explained.
Similar scenes across districts
The problem is widespread. At Alebtong Primary School, only 170 of 273 learners were present in Primary Four. In Kole’s Alem Primary School, just 62 of 120 showed up. Uzu Primary School in Arua recorded only 185 learners present out of 298 in Primary Four.
Mr David Kennedy Odongo, LC5 chairman of Alebtong and head of Lango’s district chairpersons, said the issue goes beyond primary level.
“Dropouts are rampant even in secondary schools,” he said. “The major problem is parents not valuing education and the absence of feeding programmes.”
UPE: Success on paper?
Launched in 1997, UPE was heralded as a transformative policy, boosting enrollment from 3.1 million learners to 8.6 million in 2024. But according to a report by the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER), the programme is marred by gaps in quality, accountability, and funding.
“Despite the gains, many learners are being left behind,” ISER notes.
ISER recommends increased funding and policy clarity to ease the burden on parents and improve attendance.
Mr Odongo also urged government intervention saying: “Most countries have national feeding programmes to retain learners in school. Uganda should follow suit.”
Select UPE schools attendance data (P3–P5)
SCHOOL
ENROLLMENT
PRESENT
Alebtong P7, Alebtong
Boys
Girls
Boys
Girls
P3
125
136
50
70
P4
149
124
77
93
P5
132
141
84
98
Aleka, Oyam
P3
70
82
23
33
P4
81
75
30
35
P5
56
68
21
19
Uzu, Arua
P3
172
135
130
100
P4
176
122
97
88
P5
71
48
62
29
Aloni, Oyam
P3
114
102
42
31
P4
170
159
60
49
P5
120
89
41
46
Akwangi, Oyam
P3
62
76
30
46
P4
75
63
43
39
P5
68
59
29
42
Omolo, Oyam
P3
76
91
23
21
P4
83
78
26
23
P5
54
36
20
11
Ocini, Oyam
P3
83
74
50
49
P4
73
81
40
50
P5
37
48
25
34
Amido, Oyam
P3
147
143
34
24
P4
141
145
36
25
P5
98
88
14
16
Alidi, Oyam
P3
204
168
86
92
P4
188
165
83
69
P5
180
175
53
54
Kuluopuk, Oyam
P3
61
67
13
16
P4
100
94
20
19
P5
35
41
04
11
Iyanyi, Oyam
P3
78
81
43
38
P4
82
85
51
40
P5
71
69
29
29
Alibi, Oyam
P3
70
76
55
54
P4
81
75
63
65
P5
36
35
36
26
Okure, Oyam
P3
101
124
21
27
P4
157
132
33
33
P5
98
89
28
33
Acanpii, Oyam
P3
101
115
42
68
P4
120
135
50
58
P5
65
60
23
28
Loro, Oyam
P3
131
169
68
87
P4
155
140
119
100
P5
160
130
55
110
Ngai, Oyam
P3
134
128
44
41
P4
77
127
38
50
P5
67
89
31
26
Alutkot, Oyam
P3
140
132
22
26
P4
121
116
23
28
P5
133
119
29
27
Kamdini, Oyam
P3
112
108
67
65
P4
131
153
61
73
P5
90
92
44
50
Angweta, Oyam
P3
99
100
68
73
P4
109
107
64
78
P5
130
92
53
47
Aber, Oyam
P3
135
142
53
58
P4
156
138
89
98
P5
96
115
60
75
Acokara, Oyam
P3
199
215
49
47
P4
198
190
59
43
P5
98
77
49
32
Odike, Oyam
P3
112
93
61
64
P4
139
130
87
81
P5
131
137
50
48
Alem, Kole
P3
41
60
27
24
P4
57
63
34
28
P5
47
52
24
20
Adyegi, Oyam
P3
123
104
34
19
P4
119
101
25
28
P5
65
49
11
20
Aberdyangoto, Kole
P3
199
200
84
73
P4
172
190
121
150
P5
190
201
105
110
Awalo, Alebtong
P3
135
108
27
40
P4
152
139
28
47
P5
125
156
33
46
Adili, Oyam
P3
50
22
14
07
P4
32
36
14
18
P5
27
15
09
05
Ayomapwono, Oyam
P3
70
63
45
47
P4
110
11
76
60
P5
55
87
39
51
Niva, Arua
P3
72
55
46
62
P4
103
135
61
70
P5
65
72
42
63
Lelaolok, Oyam
P3
65
62
18
23
P4
64
68
18
20
P5
59
54
08
12
Akotcwe, Oyam
P3
70
83
37
31
P4
56
50
19
16
P5
40
20
16
11
Ototong, Oyam
P3
114
137
46
47
P4
120
131
61
56
P5
83
99
44
45
TOTAL
9,994
9,718
4,329
4,507
Government’s plan
The Ministry of Education and Sports announced a national lunch programme in 2024, expected to roll out in the 2026/2027 financial year. Education Minister Janet Museveni described the plan as “central to improving learning outcomes” under the NRM’s 2021–2026 manifesto.
For now, however, the growing gap between enrollment and attendance paints a grim picture for children in northern Uganda.