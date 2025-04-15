Enrolled but missing: UPE numbers soar in northern Uganda, but where are the pupils?

Hello

A pupil sweeps Primary Five class at Acanpii Primary School, Loro Sub-county in Oyam District on April 10, 2025. PHOTO/BILL OKETCH

By  Bill Oketch

Despite a reported surge in pupil enrollment in Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools across northern Uganda, actual classroom attendance remains critically low, raising concerns over the programme’s effectiveness nearly three decades after its launch.

A survey by Monitor conducted from April 10–12 in 32 UPE schools across Alebtong, Arua, Kole, and Oyam districts revealed that of the 19,712 learners enrolled in Primary Three to Primary Five, only 8,836 were present during spot checks. At least 10,876 pupils were absent or unaccounted for.

"Parents aren’t listening"

In Oyam District, Ms Beatrice Okello, the district secretary for education, blamed the high absenteeism on parents’ attitudes.

“We have done a lot of community mobilisation and sensitisation, but parents are not listening to us,” she told Monitor during the survey.

She added: “Many expect schools to provide everything, including books and pens.”

At Acokara Primary School in Otwal Sub-county, 977 pupils were enrolled in Primary Three to Five, yet only 279 were in attendance during the survey.

Some schools like Ayomapwono Primary had not updated attendance records for weeks. There, 1,337 learners were enrolled, but the last recorded attendance on March 19 showed just 843 present.

The School Management Committee (SMC) chairperson, Mr Paul Aloca, pointed to “deep-rooted parental apathy” and economic pressure as key drivers.

Hidden costs, missed lessons

Many learners are also sent home over unpaid Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) dues.

At Aloni Primary School in Iceme Sub-county, 485 learners were absent. Mr Patrick Okello, the school’s PTA chairperson, admitted some were turned away for failing to pay the Shs5,000 PTA fee.

He added: “Every Wednesday, pupils and parents go to Bario Market to buy or sell. Almost half of the learners don’t come to school.”

Lack of school meals also keeps children away. At Amido Primary School, only 149 of the 762 enrolled learners in Primary Three to Five were present during the survey.

David Adea, Oyam’s District Education Officer, said the dropout rate stands at 20.1 percent, with girls more affected (64%) than boys (36%).

“Learners drop out due to lack of midday meals, poor parental support, and high teacher-pupil ratios. Some as bad as 1:150,” he explained.

Similar scenes across districts

The problem is widespread. At Alebtong Primary School, only 170 of 273 learners were present in Primary Four. In Kole’s Alem Primary School, just 62 of 120 showed up. Uzu Primary School in Arua recorded only 185 learners present out of 298 in Primary Four.

Mr David Kennedy Odongo, LC5 chairman of Alebtong and head of Lango’s district chairpersons, said the issue goes beyond primary level.

“Dropouts are rampant even in secondary schools,” he said. “The major problem is parents not valuing education and the absence of feeding programmes.”

UPE: Success on paper?

Launched in 1997, UPE was heralded as a transformative policy, boosting enrollment from 3.1 million learners to 8.6 million in 2024. But according to a report by the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER), the programme is marred by gaps in quality, accountability, and funding.

“Despite the gains, many learners are being left behind,” ISER notes.

ISER recommends increased funding and policy clarity to ease the burden on parents and improve attendance.

Mr Odongo also urged government intervention saying: “Most countries have national feeding programmes to retain learners in school. Uganda should follow suit.”

Select UPE schools attendance data (P3–P5)


SCHOOL

ENROLLMENT

 

PRESENT


Alebtong P7, Alebtong

Boys

Girls

Boys

Girls

P3

125

136

50

70

P4

149

124

77

93

P5

132

141

84

98






Aleka, Oyam





P3

70

82

23

33

P4

81

75

30

35

P5

56

68

21

19






Uzu, Arua





P3

172

135

130

100

P4

176

122

97

88

P5

71

48

62

29






Aloni, Oyam





P3

114

102

42

31

P4

170

159

60

49

P5

120

89

41

46






Akwangi, Oyam  





P3

62

76

30

46

P4

75

63

43

39

P5

68

59

29

42






Omolo, Oyam





P3

76

91

23

21

P4

83

78

26

23

P5

54

36

20

11






Ocini, Oyam





P3

83

74

50

49

P4

73

81

40

50

P5

37

48

25

34






Amido, Oyam





P3

147

143

34

24

P4

141

145

36

25

P5

98

88  

14

16






Alidi, Oyam





P3

204

168

86

92

P4

188

165

83

69

P5

180

175

53

54






Kuluopuk, Oyam





P3

61

67

13

16

P4

100

94

20

19

P5

35

41

04

11






Iyanyi, Oyam





P3

78

81

43

38

P4

82

85

51

40

P5

71

69

29

29






Alibi, Oyam





P3

70

76

55

54

P4

81

75

63

65

P5

36

35

36

26






Okure, Oyam





P3

101

124

21

27

P4

157

132

33

33

P5

98

89  

28

33






Acanpii, Oyam





P3

101

115

42

68

P4

120

135

50

58

P5

65

60

23

28






Loro, Oyam





P3

131

169

68

87

P4

155

140

119

100

P5

160

130

55

110






Ngai, Oyam





P3

134

128

44

41

P4

77

127

38

50

P5

67

89 

31

26






Alutkot, Oyam





P3

140

132

22

26

P4

121

116 

23

28

P5

133

119

29

27






Kamdini, Oyam





P3

112

108

67

65

P4

131

153

61

73

P5

90

92

44

50






Angweta, Oyam




                  

P3

99

100

68

73

P4

109

107

64

78

P5

130

92

53

47






Aber, Oyam





P3

135

142

53

58

P4

156

138

89

98

P5

96

115

60

75






Acokara, Oyam





P3

199

215

49

47

P4

198

190

59

43

P5

98

77

49

32



        


  

Odike, Oyam





P3

112

93 

61

64

P4

139

130

87

81

P5

131

137

50

48






Alem, Kole





P3

41

60

27

24

P4

57

63

34

28

P5

47

52

24

20






Adyegi, Oyam





P3

123

104

34

19

P4

119

101

25

28

P5

65

49 

11

20






Aberdyangoto, Kole





P3

199

200 

84

73

P4

172

190

121

150

P5

190

201

105

110






Awalo, Alebtong





P3

135

108

27

40

P4

152

139

28

47

P5

125

156

33

46






Adili, Oyam





P3

50

22

14

07

P4

32

36

14

18

P5

27

15

09

05






Ayomapwono, Oyam





P3

70

63

45

47

P4

110

11

76

60

P5

55

87

39

51






Niva, Arua





P3

72

55

46

62

P4

103

135

61

70

P5

65

72

42

63






Lelaolok, Oyam





P3

65

62

18

23

P4

64

68

18

20

P5

59

54

08

12






Akotcwe, Oyam





P3

70

83

37

31

P4

56

50

19

16

P5

40

20

16

11






Ototong, Oyam





P3

114

137

46

47

P4

120

131 

61

56

P5

83

99

44

45

TOTAL

9,994

9,718

4,329

4,507

Government’s plan

The Ministry of Education and Sports announced a national lunch programme in 2024, expected to roll out in the 2026/2027 financial year. Education Minister Janet Museveni described the plan as “central to improving learning outcomes” under the NRM’s 2021–2026 manifesto.

For now, however, the growing gap between enrollment and attendance paints a grim picture for children in northern Uganda.


