Ensure justice for all, Chief Justice tells new judges

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo. PHOTO/FILE 

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • He named independence, impartiality, integrity, propriety, equality, competence and diligence as some of the judicial codes of conduct.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has tasked the seven newly-appointed justices of the Court of Appeal and the High Court to always ensure justice for all.

