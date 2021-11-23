Ensure justice for all, Chief Justice tells new judges

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has tasked the seven newly-appointed justices of the Court of Appeal and the High Court to always ensure justice for all.

The head of the Judiciary further quoted Article 126 of the Constitution that states that judicial power is derived from the people and shall be exercised by the courts in the name of the people and in conformity with the law, values norms and aspirations.

“To achieve these constitutional dictates, it is imperative that we work together for the good of our people while observing the principals of our judicial creed that underpins our judicial code of conduct,” Justice Owiny-Dollo said.

He named independence, impartiality, integrity, propriety, equality, competence and diligence as some of the judicial codes of conduct.

In August, President Museveni on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), appointed Eva Luswata Kavuma and Justice Christopher Gashirabake as justices of the Court of Appeal/ Constitutional Court.

Those appointed to High Court were Tom Chemutai, Lawrence Tweyanze, Vincent Wagona, Alice Komuhangi, and Florence Nakachwa, also the wife to the Chief Justice.

The appointment of three justices to the Court of Appeal now brings the total number of justices to the second-highest court in the land to 17.

Likewise, the appointment of the five High Court judges now brings the total number of judges to 67.