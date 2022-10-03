Entebbe Airport acquires equipment to curb human trafficking

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has acquired digital equipment that is intended to augment awareness raising against trafficking in persons (TiP) at Entebbe International Airport.

The equipment worth Shs113 million which includes 14 flat screen displays, 14 uninterruptible power supply systems, and storage devices with audio-visual messages, was donated to UCAA by the International Organisation of Migration (IMO).

Brig Johnson Namanya, the commissioner of passports and citizenship control, received the equipment on behalf of the permanent secretary Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He said: “When safe movement protocols are set up, including East African protocols of the free labour movement, it becomes even more challenging to fight human trafficking. Human trafficking is now a national security concern which requires a deeper study.”

Brig Namanya further noted that the digitized approach to awareness raising on TiP will improve the management of safe, orderly, and regular migration and support the national response and referral mechanism to end human trafficking in Uganda.

“The fight against human trafficking requires concerted efforts at different levels. A number of interventions are still being undertaken by the civil society organisations to continue building awareness right from the rural areas where most of the trafficking begins, to the law enforcement teams and to those who assist survivors in coping with distress,” said Ms Olive Birungi Lumonya, the UCAA deputy director general.

She added that the equipment shall go a long way in sensitising the people who, up to the time of leaving the airport, are not aware they are being trafficked.