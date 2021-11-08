Entebbe Airport passenger traffic hits high in October - UCAA

Passengers at Entebbe Airport recently. PHOTO/EVE MUGANGA

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • This is the biggest number of passengers recorded at the airport in a month since resumption of commercial passenger operations in October 2020.

Entebbe International Airport has registered an increase in the number of daily travelers with an average of 100,455 international passengers in October 2021 (45,799 arrivals and 54,656 departures), with a regular of about 3,240 passengers per day.

