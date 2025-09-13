Entebbe Airport posts record passenger traffic in August 2025

Entebbe International Airport recorded a remarkable surge in passenger traffic in August 2025, handling 116,507 arrivals and 126,582 departures. This brought the total number of international passengers to 243,089, averaging 7,841 arrivals and departures per day.

According to Mr Vianney Luggya, Manager of Public Affairs at the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), the August figures surpassed the previous record set in July 2025.

“Sports tourism and conferences were among the key contributors to this notable increase,” Mr Luggya said.

On the cargo side, the airport registered imports of 2,010 metric tonnes and exports of 3,247 metric tonnes, bringing the total cargo handled in August to 5,257 metric tonnes.

“Fresh produce remains one of the leading export commodities, underscoring Uganda’s position as a significant supplier of agricultural products to international markets,” Mr Luggya noted.