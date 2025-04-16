Entebbe Airport records 178,383 passengers in March

Entebbe International Airport has recorded a total of 178,383 international passengers in March 2025, with 83,661 arrivals and 94,722 departures, averaging 5,754 passengers per day.

According to Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Spokesperson, Mr Vianney Luggya, this represents a slight increase from the same period in March 2024, which saw 171,990 passengers.

"The March 2025 international passenger traffic was slightly higher than the total of 171,990 passengers recorded in the same period of March 2024 by 6,393 passengers," Luggya said.

However, he noted that the previous month of February 2025 recorded a total of 161,095 international passengers, which was lower than the 175,630 recorded in the same month of February 2024.

Mr Luggya attributed the growth in March 2025 to several factors, including Uganda's hosting of international conferences, tourism promotion, and the introduction of new air operators.

"Uganda's hosting of international conferences, tourism promotion, the coming on board of new air operators like Flynas, which commenced direct flights between Riyadh and Entebbe in January 2025, and Uganda Airlines' sustained operations on new routes, among others," he said.

In terms of cargo, Entebbe International Airport recorded 1,965 metric tonnes of imports and 3,887 metric tonnes of exports, totaling 5,852 metric tonnes of cargo.

Mr Luggya noted that exports continue to record higher figures than imports, which increases foreign exchange earnings and provides other economic benefits for the country.

