Mid-year statistics: Entebbe Airport records 7.6% growth in passenger departures

Entebbe International Airport has recorded a 7.6 percent increase in international passenger departures in the first half of 2025, according to mid-year statistics released by the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

International arrivals also grew by 4.3 percent over the same period.

“Between January and June 2025, Entebbe handled 550,439 international arrivals and 582,927 international departures, totaling 1,133,366 international passengers,” said Mr. Vianney Luggya, the UCAA manager for public affairs, on Thursday.

“This reflects an increase from 527,692 arrivals and 541,532 departures, totaling 1,069,224 international passengers during the same period in 2024.”

The figures represent a year-on-year growth of 4.3 percent in arrivals and 7.6 percent in departures.

Cargo traffic also rose during the first half of the year. Mr Luggya noted that the airport handled 22,844 metric tonnes of exports and 10,778 metric tonnes of imports, amounting to a total of 33,622 metric tonnes.

“This compares to 22,380 tonnes of exports and 10,414 tonnes of imports recorded between January and June 2024—a 2.1 percent increase in exports and a 3.5 percent increase in imports,” he said. Uganda’s key exports include fish, flowers, vegetables, and fresh produce.

Aircraft movements saw a 4.6 percent rise, growing from 15,223 in the first half of 2024 to 15,922 in the same period of 2025.

However, overflights dropped by 3.6 percent, declining from 12,359 to 11,917. Mr Luggya attributed the reduction partly to the partial reopening of Sudanese airspace, which had been closed due to conflict. The reopening has enabled airlines traveling between the Middle East, Southern Africa, and Latin America to resume use of ICAO-designated contingency routes.



