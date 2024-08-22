Entebbe Airport records over 1 million passengers in half a year

Entebbe International Airport has recorded a remarkable performance in the first half of 2024, with a significant increase in passenger traffic and cargo volume.

According to the Director General of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Mr Fred Bamwesigye, "the airport recorded half-year figures of 1,069,224 international passengers, 527,692 arriving and 541,532 departing passengers from January to June 2024, compared to a total of 842,429 in the same period of January to June 2023."

Cargo traffic also saw a substantial boost, with a total of 32,794 metric tons recorded in January to June 2024, representing an 18.9 per cent growth in exports and a remarkable 46.2 per cent increase in imports.

"It is good to see such strong growth in both passenger and cargo traffic. The numbers demonstrate the airport's importance in fostering international travel, tourism, and trade," Mr Bamwesigye noted.

The airport also saw an increase in aircraft movements and overflights, with a 4.4 per cent and 10.3 per cent growth respectively. However, transit passengers declined by -6.8 per cent.

Mr Bamwesigye also provided an update on the upgrade and expansion project of Entebbe International Airport, which is progressing well and is at a 92 per cent level of completion.

A new business-class facility is also being constructed within the terminal building and is scheduled to be completed by early next year.