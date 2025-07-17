Entebbe Airport records over 213000 travelers in June

Entebbe International Airport has reported a significant surge in passenger traffic, with 213,217 international travelers passing through its gates in June 2025.

According to the airport's latest statistics, 106,583 arrivals and 106,634 departures were recorded during the month, representing an average of 7,107 arrivals and departures per day.

This impressive figure is the second-highest monthly average on record, just behind December 2024's average of 7,171.

Mr Vianney Luggya, Manager of Public Affairs at the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), attributed the growth in passenger traffic to various factors.

"The growth in passenger traffic is attributed to various factors, including the return of Hajj pilgrims, increased tourism promotion, and a rise in business activities and conferences," he said.

In addition to the passenger traffic, the airport's cargo handlers processed 6,293 metric tonnes of cargo, comprising 4,332 metric tonnes of exports and 1,961 metric tonnes of imports. The airport's management team is optimistic about the future, with Mr Luggya stating, "We are thrilled to see such impressive numbers and attribute this growth to our continued efforts to improve our services and facilities."

He added that the airport's performance is expected to continue growing, with plans underway to expand and upgrade its facilities to meet the increasing demand.



