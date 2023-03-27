Entebbe Airport records passenger traffic increase

Entebbe international airport has recorded an increase in passenger traffic in the first two months of 2023 compared to those of last year, aviation officials have said.

“Entebbe International Airport recorded 66,565 arrivals and 73,217 departures, a total of 139,782 passengers, which is an average of 4,992 per day in February 2023, compared to 3,490 per day in February 2022” Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) Spokesperson Mr Vianney Luggya said Monday.

Mr Luggya made the revelation in a statement posted on his social media pages.

“In 2022, Entebbe International Airport recorded 1,574,405 international passengers (arrivals and departures), compared to 941,688 in 2021, 565,541 in 2020 and 1,802,107 in 2019,” he added.

Mr Luggya said in January this year the airport recorded 149,375 passengers compared to 110,547 in January 2022 with a total of 5,315 metric tons of cargo being handled last month of which 1,662 were imports while 3,653 were exports.