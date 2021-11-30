Prime

Entebbe airport safe, says government

The exterior of the new terminal extension part of which is already open to users. On completion the departure lounge will be reinstated so that departing passengers are dropped off at the entrance. PHOTO/EVE MUGANGA

By  FREDERIC MUSISI

What you need to know:

  • Daily Monitor last Thursday detailed how Ugandan officials from the ministries of Works and Finance and Attorney General’s office remain edgy about some unfavourable provisions in the loan agreement that Uganda signed with Exim Bank on March 31, 2015.
  •  Some if not amended, expose government assets to attachments and take-over in the event of a default on the loan.
  • Governments says Uganda cannot give away assets such as the airport.

The government yesterday assured Ugandans that Entebbe International Airport has not been surrendered out to China, or any lender, in exchange for cash.

