Entebbe authorities to arrest officials over PDM Cash

Wakiso Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Ms Justine Mbabazi has directed the Deputy RDC of Entebbe Municipality Ms Jackline Mbabazi, police and the town clerk to start investigation into the circumstances under which beneficiaries of Central Ward in Division A missed getting Parish Development Model (PDM) cash.

"I have ordered investigations into this matter immediately and as soon as we are done, we shall make sure that all people their names are entered to the data and get money,” Ms Mbabazi said.

“PDM funds aren't for organizing parties, weddings or celebrating birthday parties but it's purposely to add value to that very poor person to make sure that in three years’ time this person will be able to refund this money. I'm surprised that one group has missed getting money because of their corrupt leaders as some names of the beneficiaries were removed from the files," Ms Mbabazi added.

She said this as Entebbe Municipal Council launched disbursement of the Parish Development Model Funds at Namate Works Playground on September 11.

"A section of the affected beneficiaries have been volunteering information where some of the Parish leaders collude to extort money. We have identified some leaders from Central Ward who have been soliciting money, deleting names of beneficiaries replacing them with their family members which is against this program and it’s a sign of corruption,'' Said Ms Jackline Kankunda, the Deputy RDC of Entebbe.

She added that, "We have already identified who is who and that’s why we have stopped their file not to proceed until we sort this leader and his team and we are going to punish him and replace him because it’s not acceptable for someone to keep deleting people’s names and soliciting money. We can’t trust him on that file.''

Mr Emmanuel Mugisha Gakyalo, the Entebbe town clerk said he got reports from commercial officers that one of the Sacco chairpersons was soliciting money from the PDM beneficiaries.

"We are investigating and we are interested to know under what circumstances that money was requested because these are free funds and government has put up the program to ensure that we transform those members of our society who are poor. We can’t allow anyone to solicit money from them, it’s illegal, its criminal,' Mr Mugisha said.

He added that there are four parishes which registered, ''The parishes which have received money include Kigungu Ward in Entebbe Division B, Kiwafu ward, Katabi ward and Central ward missed money because their chairperson was soliciting money from the applicants.''

He further noted that 219 people have benefited from PDM in Entebbe.

"Today we disbursed money to about 167 beneficiaries which translates to about 167 million off 428 million from the Sacco account and each beneficiary received shs1 million through WENDI application on their phones,' he said.

Ms Dinah Nangobi, a beneficiary from Central Ward said, ''We are so disappointed that we haven’t received the money yet we had all the requirements. We appeal to the leader to carry out investigations quickly so that we receive our money.''