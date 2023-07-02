Entebbe dwellers warned against poor garbage disposal

Entebbe municipality leaders have expressed disappointment over the improper disposal of garbage by some residents in the city.

This follows complaints that residents have deliberately taken advantage to dump rubbish in trenches especially during the night with a view that the rubbish will be washed away by running water.

Mr Dan Fred Lutaaya, the Entebbe Division B town clerk explained that the dumping of garbage in trenches has instead caused blockage of channels, something which is preventable.

“We launched participation of the public in cleaning of the municipality and we are looking for mileage to do with cutting costs because we were spending very much on public responsibility as local authority and people weren’t bothered therefore we need to entrench community participation in cleaning .” He said this while cleaning Entebbe Kitooro Market in commemoration of World Environment day.”

The town clerk noted that the municipality also privatized garbage collection to private sectors since they were spending a lot of money on garbage collection. “ The Division was spending shs 200 million in fuel which was too much but since we privatized garbage, all this money has been saved and invested in roads and drainages.’’

Lutaaya further noted that they have a good number of watch dogs and already worked with police and some cases are being processed for prosecution therefore anyone caught will face charges.

The Deputy Mayor Entebbe Municipality Mr Charles Kabwama also tasked the public to take full responsibility in ensuring that garbage is disposed of in designated places or else face the consequences.

“The last Saturday of every month this exercise dubbed 'Bulungi Bwa Ntebe' shall be conducted to remind citizens that everyone is entitled to clean where we stay and we are happy to be joined by Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation(UPPC) in this cause. Therefore we call upon residents to use the dustbins given to us in the proper way," said Mr Kabwama.

Ms Rebecca Nyakayiru, the Public and Corporate Affairs Manager UPPC said, "In commemoration of world environment day, we are privileged to join Entebbe Municipal Council in cleaning Entebbe Kitooro market and we have brought dust bins to encourage all masses to practice good environmental practices in line with pollution."

She urged everyone to stop littering. "We believe the dust bins shall be of help in collecting garbage . We have also donated 600 trees to help them to engage in good environment practices."