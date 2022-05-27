Entebbe govt school damaged by storm seeks Shs290m for renovation

A government-aided school devastated by hailstorm three months ago is struggling to reconstruct damaged buildings three months later.

“The school structures were smashed by heavy rain and the administration is currently looking for funds to reconstruct the buildings,” Chadwick Namate Primary School headteacher Mr Robert Muwonge narrates.

Constructed in 1901, the learning institution is believed to be among the oldest schools in the country and by the time of the disaster on February 16, 2022- all the buildings at the school were already dilapidated and needed facelift.

“Three buildings including staff quarters and two classroom blocks were completely destroyed, leaving pupils with nowhere to sleep or conduct lessons, respectively,” Mr Muwonge told this publication on May 26.

The perimeter wall which Entebbe Municipal Council had just constructed at the school also collapsed after trees fell on it during the devastating rainstorm.

“The magnitude of damage was vast but thank God no life was lost. The roof of the staff quarters went off completely and the iron sheets got damaged,” he said in an interview.

Mr Muwonge adds that: “We tried as a school to replace the iron sheets on some of the buildings but realized that some blocks were already condemned and we would be wasting money to renovate.”

School authorities say technical personnel estimated renovation works to cost just over Shs290m that includes re-roofing damaged classrooms, fixing toilets, plumbing and electrical installation works.

“The budget [of Shs290m] also covers the cost of roofing the incomplete staff housing units in Katabi-Busambaga which had stalled due to financial constraints,” the head teacher revealed.

Mr Muwonge said some classrooms, staff quarters and water-borne toilets constructed in 1901, 1940 and 2004 respectively need urgent attention.

“We had to convert two classes into teachers’ houses, worse still, the pupils are also sharing toilets with teachers which is wrong. Our appeal goes to the government, old boys and girls to come to our rescue,” Mr Muwonge said.

Kakstone Kanyike, a Primary Seven candidate said they miss lessons whenever it rains due to leaking roofs.

When contacted, Entebbe Municipality Educational Officer Ms Grace Nalugeba said the timing of the disaster implied no funds.