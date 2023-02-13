Entebbe Hospital receives orthopedic equipment worth Shs315M

The Director of Curative Services at the Ministry Of Health Dr. Charles Olaro has said newly acquired orthopedic equipment worth Shs 315 million is set to address accident medical emergency services operations and recoveries.

“Every year globally 1.3 million people die from road accidents, in Uganda, we didn’t have a good Christmas as there were many accidents. We lose close to 3,500 people per year to accidents and have between 10,000 to 11,000 left with serious injuries which some of this equipment, we will be able to fix most of these problems” he said.

Mr Olaro made the remarks while receiving orthopedic equipment worth USD 86,000 (Shs 315 million) at Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital from the Rotary Club of Entebbe and Rotary International on Saturday.

“Entebbe Hospital is in a privileged position as it is a gateway of our country, in addition to offering services to citizens, it will be able to offer services to those who come into the country working together with the airport as a port health centre,” he said.

The Rotary District 9214 Governor Mr Peace Taremwa said there is a need for strategic partnerships with corporate entities to broaden the work of Rotary International.

“Last year Rotary worldwide spent USD 333 million(Shs1.2 bn) in humanitarian projects, we have moved to another level and improved the medical sector, every time you talk about medical activities people are quick to respond. The money that has been received in Rotary does that for which it has been assigned, I want to invite other corporates to join us as we make a difference in the world,” he said.

The Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital Director Mr Steven Kyebambe said the equipment will help in the operations and the quick recovery of patients involved in accidents or any type of fractures.

“Previously we used to hang someone’s limbs up for three months but now with this equipment, we will be able to go back to work within two weeks, they put in a nail, some metals which help the bones and allow you to move and do your work from home,” he said.

Mr Kyebambe said the hospital has now got a C arm where one can see blood vessels and bones as they operate on accident and fractured limbs patients.