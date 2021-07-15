Entebbe Hospital stuck with body of Covid-19 victim for 22 days

By Paul Adude More by this Author

Entebbe Grade B hospital has said it is stuck with the body of a Covid-19 patient who died 22 days ago after her family reportedly failed to claim it.

“She was a walk in patient who came in alone semi-conscious on June 18, 2021. She was able to mention her name as Monica Nakanjako at the information desk before she lost consciousness and was admitted. Unfortunately she didn’t survive,” the hospital administrator, Mr Eric Sserwanga told journalists on Thursday.

According to him, Nakanjako walked in the hospital with her Covid-19 test results which indicated that she was positive with the virus. However, she died four days after admission.

“The deceased who looked clinically sick came in with Covid results showing she was positive, we admitted her but she died four days later on June 23, 2021 without ever regaining her consciousness,” he said.

Her body has since then been preserved in the hospital mortuary waiting for her relatives to claim it in vain.

“We have put announcements on radio with the hope of a family member or relative to come claim the body in vain. As a hospital, we will be forced to bury the body in the Entebbe public cemetery if no one ever shows up to claim the body in three days’ time” he added.

Advertisement

Cording to the hospital administrator, a caretaker of another patient who was admitted at the hospital said Nakanjako’s face was familiar with a person she had met in Mukono municipality.

The hospital currently has 45 virus patients on admission.

“There are three critical patients in ICU, 14 with severe disease, nine moderate, 11 who are stable or asymptomatic and eight who are positive but without any signs,” he said.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com