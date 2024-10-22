Entebbe International Airport increases parking fees

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has increased car parking charges at Entebbe International Airport. The new charges will take effect next month, November 1.

“In a bid to enhance ongoing efforts for investment in upgrading facilities for a better passenger experience, revised car parking rates are scheduled to be implemented at Entebbe International Airport starting on November 1, 2024,” Mr Vianney Luggya, the manager in-charge of public affairs at UCAA, said in an October 21 public statement.

The current rates, which have been in place since October 1, 2009, will stand until then.

Saloon cars and station wagons motorists currently pay the first one-hour charges of Shs2,000. But in the new fees, they will pay Shs5,000 while minibuses, super customs and vans drivers currently pay Shs4,000 for the first one-hour fee but will pay Shs8,000 under the new charges.

Meanwhile, the amount for buses, lorries, trailers, and trucks will increase from Shs5,000 to Shs10,000, per the first hour.

“The rate for each extra hour remains Shs1,000 for all categories of vehicles,” Mr Luggya said.

BACKGROUND

The new fees directive has attracted mixed reactions from members of the public, especially the airport’s frequent travellers.

The Director General of UCAA, Mr Fred Bamwesigye, in August, said from January to June 2024, a total number of 15, 223 aircraft movements were recorded compared to the 14,575 of January to June 2023.

Meanwhile, flights were 12,359 from January to June 2024 compared to the 11, 203 captured from January to June 2023. The money that UCAA generates from respective sources of revenue including car parking fees is injected back into upgrading the airport infrastructure, Mr Luggya elaborated more on the issue.