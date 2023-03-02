Entebbe man convicted on four charges over land grabbing

Entebbe Chief Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis has convicted land grabber Aron Sebagulu after he was found guilty on four charges of criminal trespass on land, malicious damage to property, forgery and uttering false documents on August 4, 2022.

Ms Amabilis read the conviction on March 1 to 30-year-old Sebagulu who is an alleged associate of suspected land grabber Charles Kyagaba. Kyagaba is currently on remand at Kigo Prison over similar charges.

Court said: “Prosecution had proven all essential contents in the charges after presenting six witnesses during the hearing that started last year, pinning the convict on all four charges.”

The Entebbe resident state Attorney Janet Kitimbo asked court to give the maximum sentences to the convict on all four charges amounting to 12 years since he wasn’t remorseful and kept on laughing at court throughout the trial in which he was representing himself.

“Criminal trespass attracts a sentence of one-year, malicious damage (five years imprisonment), forgery (three years) and uttering false documents (three years upon conviction). Land grabbing in Wakiso District specifically in Entebbe has high statistics. Residents are living in fear, knowing that even during daytime, criminals with impunity are trespassing and ultimately grabbing their land,” she said observed.

The convict, Mr Sebagulu admitted to the charges and asked court for a lenient sentence which could enable him serve all the sentences concurrently since he is a responsible person with people to take care of.

“I will not refuse courts conviction but I left a lot of responsibilities like my pregnant wife, siblings and I am a first time offender. I ask court for the punishment to be served concurrently and consider the time I have spent on remand,” he said.