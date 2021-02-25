Entebbe mobile money agent trailed, shot dead

The shooting comes just months after a 70-year-old woman was killed by gunmen who raided her tenant, a mobile money operator in Lwengo District in September last year.

Police in Entebbe, Wakiso District are investigating a case of aggravated robbery and murder after a 30-year-old mobile money agent was reportedly trailed and shot dead as armed robbers continue wreaking havoc against mobile money agents in the country.

Nambi Bogiya, a mobile money operator at Nalugala was, at about 9pm Wednesday, shot and killed a few meters from her rented house, according to police.

“The police were informed about what happened and responded to the scene with a team of detectives, and Flying Squad operatives. It is alleged that the victim was trailed by a group of unknown assailants from her work place in Nalugala before she was shot dead and unspecified amount of money taken from her,” police said in a statement issued by the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesgyire.

Police recovered three cartridge casings from the scene before Nambi’s body was taken to City mortuary for a postmortem as investigation continue.

The shooting comes just months after a 70-year-old woman was killed by gunmen who raided her tenant, a mobile money operator in Lwengo District in September last year.

Local authorities identified the victim as Aidah Nabwami, a resident of Sseke village, Busubi parish in Kinoni town council. Her tenant, one Asadi Jjemba, a mobile money operator was also injured in the attack before the assailants made away with Shs Shs5 million and two mobile phones.

On October 5, 2019, two armed thugs on a motorcycle shot dead Hussein Mutyaba, 25, who was pursuing them after they had carried out a robbery at Nakabugo village, Bulaga Parish, Wakiso Sub County, Wakiso District. Mutyaba was a motorcyclist operating around Nakabuga village.

Police then said the thugs using a motorcycle attacked the two mobile money agents at their gates and robbed them of their bags that had unspecified amount of money, mobile phones and national identity cards.

Several cases of robbery of mobile money agents have been reported around the country in the last few years.

A dozen people have been injured in the robberies. Harriet Nalwadda, Moreen Nakabuubi and Raphael Walugembe are some of the killed during attacks on mobile money agents in 2019.