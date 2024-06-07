Entebbe RDC halts development on Lake Victoria P/S land over alleged fake title

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Entebbe Municipality, Mr Hakim Kirigwa, has ordered a halt to any development on a disputed piece of land belonging to Lake Victoria Primary School. The move comes amid concerns over the legitimacy of a title deed presented by a developer claiming ownership of the land.

The disputed plot, measuring approximately 0.0870 hectares, is located on Plot 60, Circular Road, Bugonga, Entebbe.

According to Mr Kirigwa, the school's head teacher lodged a complaint last week after a developer, Mr Augustine Mark Kataswa, placed building materials on the land in preparation for construction.

“We had a security meeting with the local leaders, Town Clerk, District Police Commander, Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department, and halted all developments on that piece of land until inquiries are done, we want to establish how the said developer acquired a land title on a government school land,” he said in an interview on Friday

The RDC further stated that the developer's claimed portion occupies part of a gazetted road leading to the teachers' quarters and neighboring residences.

Mr Emmanuel Gakyalo, the Entebbe Town Clerk, confirmed that available documentation indicates the disputed land belongs to Lake Victoria Primary School, which holds a mother title.

“We were surprised to hear that private developer also a land title on the same public land ,our investigations are going to help us establish the true,” he said.

Mr Stephen Nabende, the head teacher of Lake Victoria Primary School, said that the school has been there for a long time and is soon celebrating 100 years. “It is so worrying that someone got a land title on our school. I reported the issues to the authorities and they are handling the matter.”

Documents obtained by the Monitor reveal that Mr Kataswa Augustine Mark acquired the land title on May 3, 2024.

When contacted for comment, Mr Kataswa insisted he followed proper procedures to acquire the land.

“I had a search and discovered that some piece of land adjacent to the school had no title. I went through all the necessary processes and paid all the fees and I was given a lease of five years which can be extended to 49 years,” he said, advising those questioning his ownership to seek clarification from the Uganda Land Commission.

Background of the school

Lake Victoria Primary School was established in 1924 with two distinct sections: an upper section for children of colonial officers and a lower section for children of senior servants.