Entebbe Rotary president dies 

The Rotary Club of Entebbe says they are yet to get full details of what could have led to the demise if their newly-elected president.

Hellen Natu was pronounced dead yesterday morning at a hospital in Nairobi.

According to Mr George Bush Ochieng, the acting club president, Natu, who is also the executive director of Nile Basin Discourse, an NGO, fell ill early this month after developing complications around the abdomen.

“She was normal before the illness. She developed complications and the family decided to take her to Nairobi. Even throughout her illness, the family was not sharing with us any information. Her closest family members are her children, who are scattered all over the world, and we are also among her closest friends,” he said.

Yesterday, social media was awash with a death announcement message from the Board of the Rotary Club of Entebbe, which partly read: “This is to announce the passing of Visionary President Dr Helen Natu RC Entebbe.”

It added that the late underwent the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography procedure (ERCP) on Saturday but was in critical condition. When she was taken to intensive care unit, she passed on yesterday morning.

ERCP is a procedure to diagnose and treat problems in the liver, gallbladder, bile ducts and pancreas.

Mr Ochieng said they received the information of her demise at around 6.30am but they did not know which hospital she had been hospitalised in Nairobi.