Entebbe school in tree-planting campaign to curb climate change

Lake Victoria School Entebbe has launched a tree-planting campaign as part of its centennial celebrations.

The campaign, which will run until September 8, aims to plant trees in Entebbe municipality and raise funds for rehabilitating the school buildings.

"We want to mark our existence since 1924 and play our part in greening the country," said Mr Steven Nabende, the headmaster. "We will also have a medical health camp, a legal clinic, and a marathon on September 8."

The school has a rich history, starting as two separate campuses - one for black students and one for white students - during the colonial era. After independence, the two schools merged to form Lake Victoria School Entebbe.

The centennial celebrations will be held on September 21, with the Queen of Buganda Kingdom, Sylvia Nagginda, as the chief guest.

The school has partnered with the Rotary Club Kampala Central to plant over 2,000 trees, and the Buganda Kingdom has availed space in all sub-counties of Sissa, Katabi, and Kasanje to restore the Buganda forests.