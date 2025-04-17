Entebbe security tightens measures ahead of Easter festivities

As the Easter holiday begins, Entebbe security authorities have announced a set of new guidelines aimed at curbing crime and ensuring the safety of revelers in recreational areas.

The Entebbe Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Hakim Kirigwa, revealed the measures during a joint security briefing, noting that the extended holiday often attracts large crowds, which can lead to increased criminal activity if left unchecked.

To ease congestion in detention facilities, the police have been instructed to grant bail to suspects involved in minor offenses. "This will allow law enforcement to focus on potential serious crimes and maintain order during the festive period," said Kirigwa.

Traffic police will also intensify their operations along the Entebbe Expressway, especially at key entry and exit points, in a bid to prevent drunk driving. Night enforcement operations—dubbed kawunyemu—will be rolled out in various locations throughout Entebbe.

In addition to the police, the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) will patrol popular hotspots such as beaches and urban streets to help prevent crimes like phone snatching and theft that typically spike during busy holidays.

As part of the guidelines, beaches in Entebbe will be required to close by 6 PM. Children will not be permitted to enter the lake, and swimming will only be allowed under the supervision of certified guides. These guides must also operate under the oversight of both the police and army.

RDC Kirigwa emphasized that the new measures are not intended to discourage people from enjoying their holiday in Entebbe but to safeguard them.

“These guidelines are for your safety. We want everyone to enjoy the Easter celebrations in peace without incidents that could have been prevented with proper security measures,” he said.

The security teams reiterated their commitment to maintaining a peaceful and safe environment for both residents and visitors during the Easter weekend.



