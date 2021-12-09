Entebbe traders protest move to hand taxi parkland to investor

Some of the container shops set up by the investor on part of Kitooro Taxi Park land in Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District. Photo / Eve Muganga

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • The piece of land measuring approximately a quarter an acre was initially part of the taxi park, but a private investor has since erected containers for lock-up shops, a move a section of traders have protested.

A row has erupted between traders and Entebbe Municipality authorities after the latter gave part of Kitooro Taxi Park land to an investor.

