Entebbe vendors stranded as ban on open-air markets takes effect

Vendors at Kitooro Market in Entebbe Municipality are struggling after authorities enforced a ban on the open-air market, commonly known as "Kabubbu." The ban, introduced in July 2024, aims to protect vendors operating inside government-regulated markets from unfair competition and to boost revenue collection.

Entebbe Municipality Mayor Fabrice Rulinda explained that the council decided to allow only one open-air market in Entebbe, the Entebbe Central Market, which operates on Saturdays.

"There will be no other open-air markets in the municipality," he said in an interview on October 8.

According to Mr Rulinda, Kitooro Market has been incurring losses despite government spending Shs21 million monthly on its maintenance.

"We collect only Shs4 million in revenue each month, which is insufficient," he added, noting that enforcement teams backed by the police have been deployed to implement the ban.

The mayor questioned why vendors prefer open-air markets when many stalls inside gazetted markets remain vacant.

Entebbe Town Clerk Emmanuel Mugisha Gakyalo supported the move, explaining that the municipal council cannot collect dues from vendors inside regulated markets while allowing others to sell the same goods outside.

However, vendors like Ms Hasifa Namugga and Ms Gladys Nakabiri expressed frustration, claiming that the market where they are being directed lacks customers.

"We arrived to work as usual, but the police had already deployed without explanation," Ms Namugga said.

Ms Nakabiri, who owns a stall inside Kitooro Market, added, "Sometimes I spend the whole day without making a single sale. If they ban this Tuesday market, how will we support our families, especially those of us with bank loans?"

Kitooro Market Vendors Chairperson Mr Umar Katongole stated that they have written numerous letters to municipal leaders without receiving a response.

"We want the mayor and town clerk to meet with us; otherwise, we are not leaving the streets," he warned.