Ugandan entrepreneurs urged to raise standards for global markets

Ugandan entrepreneurs and exporters have been advised to prioritise quality standards, consistency, and preparation if they are to successfully compete in international markets.

This call was made during a Trade Facilitation Workshop organised by Enterprise Uganda in partnership with the US Embassy in Kampala on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. The event brought together trade experts, government officials, and exporters, who stressed that accessing foreign markets requires more than simply producing goods.

Uganda’s export performance underscores the challenge. The country imports more than double the value of its exports, with coffee, gold, and fish dominating the basket. Yet, many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) fail to break into premium markets due to weak packaging, inconsistent quality, and lack of certification.

Enterprise Uganda Director General Charles Ocici cautioned that exporters must get the basics right.

“Last time you gave me a pineapple, it was average size. The next one looked like a mango. Later, it resembled a watermelon. What is this consistency? Beyond that, can you supply regular volumes? How about packaging?” Ocici asked.

He stressed that unreliable supply and unattractive packaging remain some of the biggest barriers to Uganda’s competitiveness abroad. He also warned that without controlling production costs, exporters risk being priced out even if they meet standards.

Mr Martin Ssebulime, a certification officer at the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), said certification is a gateway to markets, but it must be built on strong systems.

“Certification is a third-party attestation that your system complies with the requirements of the standard. It cannot be issued when you don’t have a system. Start with good manufacturing practices and aim for certification later,” he said.

He urged entrepreneurs to research packaging and labeling requirements in their target markets to avoid costly errors. “You go to China, order billions of labels, and return only to be told they are non-conforming. That is wasted money. First seek knowledge,” he advised.

From the US Embassy, Ms Esther Psakaris encouraged SMEs to first dominate their local markets before looking outward.

“Saturate your close-knit business, maximize growth and margins there, then use those proceeds to venture out. Make small mistakes locally before spending millions on exports that fail to meet standards,” she said.

Enterprise Uganda’s Chief Operating Officer, Ronald Mukasa, highlighted the need for coordinated institutional support.

“Exports are a journey that begins with standards. That makes UNBS, the Free Zones Authority, and export promotion bodies critical partners. Entrepreneurs need this cocktail of services to walk the export journey,” Mukasa noted.

Speakers agreed that with proper preparation—quality assurance, certification, and market knowledge—Ugandan businesses can build credibility abroad and reduce reliance on imports. Without this, trade deals like AGOA risk remaining underutilised.

“It’s not just about government signing protocols,” Ocici concluded. “It’s about ensuring exporters are primed and ready.”



