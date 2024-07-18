Environmental activists sue police for rights violations

Eight environmental activists have filed a lawsuit against ten officers of the Uganda Police Force in the Uganda High Court, alleging human rights violations including illegal arrests and detention.

The activists taking legal action are; Bob Barigye, Alphonse Nkurunziza, Vincent Lubega Nsamba, Gerald Wenani, David Musiri, Ivan Elvis Sanya Ivan, Sean Tevin Debbo, and Eric Ssekandi.

According to their lawyer, Mr Anthony Odur, these activists are among more than 192 human rights defenders, including youth, students, and civil society groups, who have faced various violations while advocating for human and environmental rights.

"The police officers named in the lawsuit are accused of arresting, detaining, and in some cases assaulting activists during campaigns against projects such as the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), the Tilenga oil project, the Hoima refinery oil project, and the degradation of natural reserves like Bugoma forest, Lakes Albert and Victoria, River Nile, and Murchison Falls National Park," said Mr Odur during a press conference in Kampala on Tuesday.

The officers being sued include; Alex Nsenge, James Okoth, Martin Okoyo, Onesmus Twinamatsiko, James Wabwire, Jacob Wandera Bwire, David Nahamya, Okello, Patrick Opiyo, and Alex, according to Mr Odur.

The victims and other human rights defenders blame the police for violating their rights to assemble, and demonstrate peacefully, associate and move.

“During our demonstrations, the police officers harass, intimidate, arrest, and detain human rights activists with impunity which is why we are dragging them to court,” Mr Eron Kiza, another lawyer of the victims said.

The victims cited several instances of alleged illegal arrests and detentions during peaceful protests:

• On October 5, 2022, over 9 university students and youth were arrested and detained for six days during a peaceful march to the European Union offices in Kampala.

• On December 9, 2022, three EACOP activists were arrested and detained for peacefully protesting against human rights violations.

• On January 24, 2023, human rights activists were illegally arrested and detained for over 48 hours while protesting police impunity.

• On September 15, 2023, four human rights defenders were arrested during a peaceful march to Parliament.

• On November 20, 2023, six human rights activists were arrested for protesting against Chinese government funding of oil activities.

• On November 24, 2023, seven youth activists were illegally detained for 20 days for petitioning Parliament against police brutality.

• On December 15, 2023, 15 students were detained for protesting against police interference with civil society activities.

• On June 26, 2024, 30 human rights activists were arrested while peacefully protesting at the Chinese Embassy against climate change impact in Uganda.