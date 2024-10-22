Environmental concerns force Namayingo goldmine closure

Authorities have closed a goldmine in Mpano ‘A’ Village, Namayingo Town Council, following the discovery of gold deposits by a local farmer three weeks ago.

The discovery attracted miners from various regions, including Mubende, Buhweju, and Karamoja, as well as neighboring countries like Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and South Sudan.

Mr Henry Kasirivu, who traveled from Kasana-Luwero after seeing the story on NTV, a Nation Media Group-Uganda subsidiary, struck gold two days after his arrival, selling it for Shs250,000. However, his hopes of earning more have been thwarted by the Eastern Region Commandant of Mineral Police, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Cephas Wanjala, who halted mining activities.

Mr Wanjala stated that the closure was based on a government directive due to illegal mining practices.

“The miners were operating without proper registration or mining licenses, which led the State Minister for Mineral Development to order an immediate halt to all mining activities at this site,” he explained in an interview on Sunday.

He emphasised that mining requires proper registration, stating, “People cannot just wake up and start digging pits everywhere.”

Mr Wanjala also highlighted public health concerns, noting that the influx of miners created unsanitary conditions, as the area lacked pit latrines, increasing the risk of disease through open defecation.

“The government is issuing directives to cease all mining activities until order is restored and environmental impact assessments are conducted,” he added.

Although the police are enforcing the Minister’s directive, Mr Wanjala clarified, “We received communication from the Minister telling us to close this goldmine, and that is what we are doing.”

The Monitor observed the confiscation of several boom mills and stone crushers as Mineral Police enforced the directive.

Mr Lubanga Balyesangawa, 85, a landlord in Mpano ‘A’ Village, expressed his disappointment over the police orders, which halted mining on land he purchased in 1962. He noted that the gold discovery had led to a decline in crime in the village, as many youths found employment in the short-lived gold trade.

“With the closure, I fear that crime might escalate as young men may resort to criminal acts for survival,” he warned.

Mr Ibrahim Mukabire, a resident of Buyinja Village who had joined the gold business, lamented that his hopes of making money were dashed.

Ms Hadija Nalubanga, who transitioned from subsistence farming to gold mining, expressed her surprise at the government's decision to stop them from mining.

Ms Betty Nandera, another miner, stated that the closure has deprived them of their livelihood. “Since the gold discovery, I have been able to pay my children’s school fees and provide for my family. I wonder what will happen now that mining has stopped,” she said.

Mr Alex Busangwa, the Namayingo District Natural Resources Officer, noted that the gold rush had led to numerous abandoned pits, exposing residents to mercury—a hazardous chemical used in gold extraction. He explained, “We are closing the mines to restore order in mining activities. Many pits left open are hazardous to local residents.”

He added that the use of mercury during extraction poses grave health risks and threatens the nearby Walumbe stream, which drains into Kibimba Swamp.