Environmentalists count on Rwampara residents to save River Rwizi

Environmentalists in the Ankole sub-region are pinning their hopes on the restoration efforts of wetlands in Rwampara District to save River Rwizi from drying up.

The river, which stretches approximately 8,200km and is the main source of water for 14 districts in western Uganda, has seen its waters reduced in both quality and quantity due to increasing wetland degradation.

Locals have blamed the decline on increased human activities such as farming, sand mining, brick making, and construction, mainly in Rwampara district. However, Rwampara leaders have intensified efforts to protect the wetlands, and residents are slowly leaving the wetlands peacefully.

According to Philipson Mugumya, the Rwampara District Natural Resources officer, 80 per cent of the wetland cover in the district had been degraded before the restoration exercise started.

"Wetlands in Rwampara have suffered some strong degradation where people come and dig, and some have even been constructed there," he said.

Mugumya added that the district, with support from partners like WWF, has restored and demarcated around 17km of the Kibaale wetland, which is shared between Ntungamo district and Rwampara.

"We have now recovered 60% of the degraded wetlands," he said.

The district is using local leaders to identify and handle cases of individuals encroaching on wetlands. Mugumya said they have introduced water quality monitoring tools to measure the level and quality of water before it flows into the river.

One resident, Kobusingye Beatrace Nalongo, 50, had been cultivating Kibaale wetland for income but left peacefully after WWF provided alternative livelihood support.

"I am one of the people that had encroached on the wetland... but when WWF gave us shs 12m as a group of farmers, we are doing it outside the wetland," she said.

Ivan Tumuhimbise, the Country Director of WWF, emphasized the importance of protecting River Rwizi, which covers about 12 districts with a population of over 2.5m people.

"Our work and interest are to use our experience in restoring degraded water resources... to ensure that we can work with communities, stakeholders, and the government to protect and conserve water resources," he said.

Stephen Emor, the team leader of Victoria Water Management Zone at the Ministry of Water and Environment, said they are tracking their efforts in restoration by installing water meter gauge stations. "We have installed gauge stations... and they will be informing us how the water levels are improving and how the quality of the water is improving," he said.